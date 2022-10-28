‘Restricting a writer to one subject is unfair’: Kannada writer Vasudhendra on his latest novel, ‘Tejo Tungabhadra’

Vasudhendra’s latest, Tejo Tungabhadra, is a historical novel about late 15th and 16th century India and Portugal | Photo Credit: Madhyama Aneka

Fiction writer Vasudhendra is among the new voices in contemporary Kannada literature, boasting an oeuvre comprising 15 novels and short story collections that explore diverse themes from Brahmin widows and gays to globalisation and cultural crises.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of his popular books, Mohanaswamy, a clutch of short stories, is a pioneering piece of work in vernacular writing on homosexuality in India. Its English translation published by Harper Perennial India gave his writing a broader reader base. The book has been translated into six languages, including Spanish. His latest, Tejo Tungabhadra, is a historical novel about late 15th and 16th century India and Portugal, drawing history from the common man’s perspective to the social life of Lisbon, Goa and Vijayanagara.

Edited excerpts from an interview with the former IT professional and now full time writer and publisher, who has several awards under his belt, including the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Book Prize and the Masti Katha Award.

What prompted you to write Tejo Tungabhadra?

Despite writing 12 non-gay books before penning Mohanaswamy, the English literary world branded me a gay author, restricting my identity. I am a proud gay activist but restricting a creative writer to one subject is unfair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vasudhendra’s Mohanaswamy is a pioneering work in vernacular writing on homosexuality in India

So, I decided to write something different; I chose a story from the Vijayanagara period with a 500-year-old history.

How satisfactory was the English translation of Tejo Tungabhadra?

I consider translation as a pious act. Maithreyi Karnoor, a creative writer in English and award-winning translator, has done a great job retaining the original flavour and nuances. The feedback from non-Kannada readers is positive. Although Kannada literature is rich in creative works, it hasn’t gone beyond the state’s borders due to lack of good translators. Hopefully that will change soon.

Why do you think this story was important to tell?

While reading its history, I was fascinated more by Lisbon’s social life than Vijayanagara. The discovery of the new route to India by Vasco da Gama had a major impact on Jewish life in the city. We only study the impact of the Portuguese on Indian social life, but forget India’s indirect impact on Portugal.

How challenging was it to put together such a detailed book?

I wanted to tell history from a common man’s perspective, not so much about kings, queens or warriors. I read over 100 books and researched Vijayanagara and Lisbon’s social history relentlessly for three years. While it was easy to get information about the Portuguese, there wasn’t such detailed documentation on Vijayanagara.

Tejo Tungabhadra is a historical novel drawing from the common man’s perspective of the social life in 15th and 16th century Lisbon, Goa and Vijayanagara | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

I was a bit nervous to write about Portuguese life as I hadn’t visited that country, but imagination plays a major role in fiction and that gave me confidence. We must trust our creative ability more than our life experience in fiction writing.

You are a translator and writer. Which is more challenging?

I have translated two books into Kannada, one from Telugu (Sriramana’s Mithunam), and the other from English (Jon Krakauer’s Into Thin Air). I’ve also edited and published more than 25 translation works. Translation is a highly creative and time-consuming job. I think original writing is easier and quicker. Translation demands excellent vocabulary and narration skills in the destination language. Creative writers make good translators, but most lose interest after one or two books.

What is your take on the state of Kannada literature today?

Kannada literature is vibrant, with many new writers emerging and writing in new styles. Short stories are more popular than novels and there are many awards instituted for young writers. Sadly, readers are dwindling by the day and there are more writers than readers. The younger generation prefers English books and English is devouring Kannada day by day.

‘I was a bit nervous to write about Portuguese life as I hadn’t visited that country, but imagination plays a major role in fiction and that gave me confidence’ | Photo Credit: Ramakrishna Sidrapala

Have you been influenced by any writers?

I’ve been largely a Kannada reader. I’ve been greatly inspired and influenced by Kuvempu, Shivaram Karanth, Masti Venkatesh Iyengar and S.L Bhyrappa.

Tell us a bit about your gay activism?

As a trained and certified counsellor, I impart counselling services across the country, free of charge. This is my small contribution to the gay community. Today, mental health issues are predominant among this community. Many men suffer in isolation due to fear of coming out openly about their homosexuality or when forced into a heterosexual marriage or when relationships fail.

Can we expect another book soon?

After Tejo Tungabhadra, it appears readers love history and their expectations are high. I’m planning another historical fiction revolving around the silk route.

The interviewer is a Bengaluru-based independent journalist and writer.