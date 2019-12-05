A novel idea

As you approach Devaki Murthy’s house in Jayanagar T-block, you see her enthusiastically waving from the balcony, belying her age. The soft spoken and sharp 88-year-old author sounds happy that her Kannada novel ‘Upasane,’ written 50 years ago, is still discussed. “I am glad you thought about my novel ‘Upasane’ during film director Puttanna Kanagal’s 86th birth anniversary, (December 1)” says Devaki who has evergreen memories of Kanagal’s reaction to her story. The book, later published by Kavyalaya, had four re-prints until 2013.

Devaki has written 15 novels, apart from books for children. Her short story collection includes ‘Avana Neralu’ and ‘Kempu Gulabi’ and her comedy series ‘Nammuru-Namma Jana’ which were all serialised in many magazines as Sudha, Mayura, Taranga, Vanitha and Tushaara, amongst others. “I also have a book ‘Kodaginda Kadalige - Cauveriya Aatmakathe’ essaying the journey of the river Cauvery for students to know about,” says Devaki.

Devaki Murthy’s novel ‘Upasane,’was something Kanagal approved of easily, as he said ‘This story will go a long way in people’s memory as the narrative holds on to women’s freedom.’ Kannada movies were gradually seen drifting from the mythological and historical subjects in the 1970s to embrace socially relevant themes. “When I sent Kanagal cuttings of the story requesting him to consider the story to be filmed (then being serialised in Kannada Prabha), he said the story sounded revolutionary. “I like the story,” Kanagal had soon responded. A year later Kanagal’s Upasane, his 1974 block-buster was born, even as the film world was gradually stepping into the alternate cinema movement.

Devaki, who was in her early forties when she had completed writing the novel says, there was a noticeable metamorphosis reflected in literature then. “Karnataka, West Bengal and Kerala were witnessing the birth of rebel- literature and novels. And Kanagals’s movies were also seen as a bridge between commercial cinema and alternate cinema,” she says.

While Puttanna had completed some of his other Kannada movies based on novels as Belli Moda and Sharapanjara by Triveni and Gejje Pooje by MK Indira that revolved around strong characters and distinct themes, he liked the story of ‘Upasane’ as it was the worship of a young girl towards music. “I never sculpted the heroine to be pursuing arts with a dis-passionate feel towards her family. Sharada was fighting odds in society to work towards her goal,” says Devaki.

As music is fulcrum to the novel, Kanagal liked handling the subject that was considered novel then. ‘Your storyline will be retained but we would be adding a few comic-reliefs to the serious flow,’ Kanagal had told her. Kanagal had come to Devaki’s house along with one of his producers (of Rashi Brothers) and dialogue writer Navaratnaram and offered ₹5000 for finalising the storyline.

Even when Devaki’s story was being serialised, the newspaper saw unprecedented response from readers. “I was being forwarded the letters from public who had said Upasane reminded them of TaRaSu’s Hamsageete and AaNaKru’s Sandya Raga, runaway musical hits during those days. “Kanagal’s special ear for music also had him bring in Vijay Bhaskar for scoring, and Upasane had seven popular tracks, some based on classical ragas too,” says Devaki who also saw some portions of the film shooting at Mysore in 1974.

Devaki was born to S Anand Rao, a Taluk Amaldar who was permanently on State transfers and Kamalamma. After her initial studies at Mysore and Chikkamagalur, she did her BA (external) from Dharwad University. “I was married to S Krishnamurthy (who retired as station director of Dharwad Akashavani), classical Carnatic composer Mysore Vasudevachar’s grandson, when I was 20-year-old in 1951. “I was always pining to hear and pen stories even as a little girl. Many of my short stories were published in Kannada magazines when I was in my teens, and the journey continued with my 15 novels,” she says.

About what prompted her to take up the story of Upasane she says, “There were many true life stories that Mysore Vaudevachar related to me. He spoke of lady musicians as Papa Choodamani and Chokkamma who were amongst the very few to have taken the tough path. Such commentaries proved an inspiration for Upasane,” says Devaki who is also a Carnatic violinist who has learnt under RR Keshavamurthy and TS Tatachar.

The film

Upasane a musical film, had Arati in the lead with Leelavathi and MN Lakshmi Devi, GV Sharadha and Advani Lakshmi Devi, and Dr. Govinda Mannur as the hero, with KS Ashwath and Seetaram in supporting roles. The film went on to win multiple awards at theKarnataka State Film Awards including Best Film, Best Screenplay and Best Cinematography. Aarati won the Filmfare Best Actress Award.