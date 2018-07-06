Unravelling intimate mystery

“In the mid nineties people started talking about recognising parents of a child by just examining their DNA. This was different from earlier times when they looked for only physical resemblances…Charlie Chaplin was in dispute with a woman who said she had borne his daughter. Chaplin used blood type to try and disprove that. Even though he was completely right on the biology, he lost the case because people could not just believe that genetics could be like that…rather than just talk of paternity rights, you could the story of Charlie Chaplin,” says Carl Zimmer whose new and fascinating book, “She Laughs Like Her Mother:The Powers, Perversions and Potential of Herdity” has a plentitude of illustrative stories,… “There are so many stories about heredity that I had to cut back on the stories that I have included in the book.”

“Heredity,” says Zimmer, “comes from the Latin hereditas which was basically how a person legally inherited… in the 1800s scientists began to think about why children resemble their parents, why traits seem to travel down families and they said this must be heredity. In early 1900s the science of genetics was born to explain heredity… genetics is part of the answer to what is heredity…we are still learning about heredity…culture does act as another channel of heredity…just as or even more powerful than genes…for humans.”

In Greek myth, a chimera is a combination of lion, goat, dragon — in humans, chimeras are one person who contains two sets of DNA. Zimmer illustrates, ”This was a woman who had to apply for welfare. The children were tested and time and again she was told they were not her children. Ahe was pregnant and delivered a baby and even that baby they said was not hers, when they had actually been present at the delivery. It turns out this woman had been a twin. Her twin in the womb had died or absorbed into her body, we do not know. Her body was made of two population of cells. Her blood cells came from one population and her egg from another…so they looked like they came from different persons, even though they were integrated into one person. Her story makes us look at heredity more broadly and what it allows... There are other stories of mothers who have absorbed some of the cells from their children when they were fetuses...these cells go into their body and they take on the form of their tissues like in their brain. You can actually find neurons in some women’s brains that actually came from their children…that is heredity running in the reverse.” Even surrogate mothers absorb from their children making the child they carry a part of them. Zimmer says a mutant gene manifests itself differently under different circumstances. So there is no one answer to heredity; many factors play their role, few like culture, epigenetics, chimeras have been explored. Research examining the DNAs of Neanderthal fossils may open new dimensions.