Towards inclusive development

We are surrounded by constant discussion on economic development with different stakeholders airing their views about how to make India self-sustaining and vibrant.

This debate is confusing and among those trying to clear the air is Dr. Subhash Sharma, a leading social scientist, through his book “Development and its Discontents”. Zeroing on population, food security, water, poverty, education and environment movements, the book challenges the dominant development discourse (DDD) which is described as “one-dimensional, narrow, exclusive, rigid, hegemonic, top-down, casual and temporary.” The author puts forward an alternative paradigm, Real Social Development which he says is “inclusive, multi-dimensional, multi-faceted, flexible, socially equitable, economically viable, ecologically sustainable, politically participatory, organisationally transparent and culturally acceptable to local people.”

Sharma says the book is targeted at demystifying what development is and what it is not. For example, it shows how often it is misconstrued that economic growth is synonymous with development but high economic growth may not be accompanied by jobs. “Hence ‘jobless growth’ and there may not be real development (planned social change in the quality of life e.g. in education, health, sanitation, housing, life expectancy, distributive justice etc.),” explains Sharma. Likewise, he elucidates, why big or mega projects should not be equated with development rather more often small ones should be preferred as they are eco-friendly and people friendly. The writer points out how more consumption as an indicator of development is fallacious while disproving that development will trickle down from top to the bottom on its own and that natural resources are infinite and its maximum exploitation would bring maximum development.

Pointing that a vast Indian population is poor, unemployed, sick, malnourished and illiterate or semi-literate despite rich natural resources, Sharma describes it as a great paradox and tragedy. “There is a massive inequality in ownership of resources, (haves and haves-not), misuse and unsustainable use of natural resources by the profit-oriented private sector (and also by many public sector enterprises/institutions) and MNCs,” he observes.

In the context of farmers’ suicide and many giving up agriculture as occupation, Sharma makes a pertinent observation. “In the Indian context I am of the view that the wider and higher industrial path of development (‘catching up’ with the West) will not succeed since here more than half of population is dependent on agriculture whose contribution to GDP has declined from 50 per cent in 1950s to just 14-15 per cent at present due to far less than required public investment in different activities of agriculture.”

Drawing attention to the fact that India has its own unique social-economic and agro-climatic conditions, where liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation have not yielded desired results, Sharma suggests pursuing a different course. “There is a need for localisation, regionalisation and ‘glocalisation’ (global plus localisation). Without returning to the ‘licence-permit raj’ , we have to ‘re-form’ (by deconstruction), ‘re-doing’ (reflexive action/praxis) and ‘reconstruct’ (discontinuity with present) the globalisation through the praxis of ‘think globally and act locally’ as Brazil has shown the way through its ‘Bolsa Familia’ (family allowance) scheme.”