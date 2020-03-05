The Reverend Ernesto Cardenal’s prayer for revolution

He was a man whose contradictions turned him into a complete human being who deified all stereotypes and created his own unique persona. He was a Roman Catholic priest who took active part in the Nicaraguan revolutionary struggle led by the Sandinistas against the authoritarian regime of the Somoza dynasty that relied on torture, extra-judicial killings and suppression of the press to contain its opponents. He was a Marxist who prayed but not for his people, as he did not view himself as an intermediary between God and man. He was the best known Liberation Theologist who had emphasised the emancipatory essence of religion – in his case, Christianity. He wrote revolutionary poems and songs following the literary style of Psalms and thus demonstrated how religious heritage could be used in people’s struggles.

Such was The Reverend Ernesto Cardenal, one of Latin America’s most admired poets, along with Federico García Lorca, Pablo Neruda, Octavio Paz and Nikanor Parra, who breathed his last on March 1, 2020 in Managua at the age of 95. He was also one of those great revolutionary poets who, like Nazim Hikmet, Faiz Ahmed ‘Faiz’ and Mahmood Darvesh, became sources of inspiration for several generations of Hindi poets because of their dedication to the people’s cause and their mastery of the art of poetry.

When people of my generation began to write poetry, Naxalbari had happened merely four-five years ago and revolutionary change was in the air. Alokdhanva was emerging as the voice of this revolutionary fervour and left-wing poets like Sri Sri and Varvara Rao (Telugu) or Nabarun Bhattacharya (Bengali) were being read with keen interest in Hindi literary circles. That was the time when Hindi poets discovered Cardenal and his poems, translated from English into Hindi, started appearing in literary magazines. However, after a few years, Hindi poets such as Prabhati Nautiyal, who had learnt and studied Spanish language and literature at Jawaharlal Nehru University, began to translate Cardenal’s poems straight from Spanish.

When Cardenal came to Delhi in March 1983 to attend the Seventh Non-aligned Summit as Nicaragua’s minister for culture, Nautiyal was deputed to liaison between him and the Indian government. When he told Cardenal that he had translated some of his poems from Spanish into Hindi and that he was a beloved of young Hindi poets, he could not believe it. He was under the impression that nobody in India knew who he was. So, the next day, Nautiyal showed Cardenal the November 1978 issue of Hindi magazine “Sarokaar” that had carried Nautiyal’s translation of his celebrated poem “Salmon”. Although Cardenal did not understand a word of Hindi, he asked Nautiyal to read out the translation and asked if he could take the magazine with him back to Nicaragua – a request that Nautiyal happily acceded to. Cardenal also signed a poem for him.

Eminent poet Mangalesh Dabral, who was among those who led the Award Wapasi movement in 2015 to protest the Modi government’s silence on the targeted killings of public intellectuals and writers, also had a similarly interesting experience with Cardenal that showed how simple a man he was despite his international stature. He had returned from Bhopal after attending a World Poetry Festival at Bharat Bhavan and there was a function at the Nicaraguan Embassy to celebrate his birthday on January 20, 1989. Dabral was the literary editor of Hindi daily “Jansatta” and his poet-cartoonist colleague Rajendra Dhodapkar had given him a blank paper to get it signed by Cardenal as he wanted to draw a cartoon of the revolutionary poet. When Dabral spread the blank sheet before him and asked him to sign, Cardenal took out and his pen and was about to sign when embassy officials stopped him, pointing out how he could sign a blank paper.

A born poet

Dabral too had translated a few of Cardenal’s poems and he gave him the issue of Hindi magazine “Tanaav” that had published them. Cardenal was very happy and he sent him some of his poems after returning to Nicaragua. In 2017, Hindi journal “Rachana Samay” published Dabral’s translation of 80 of Cardenal’s poems.

If poets are born and not made, Cardenal was truly a born poet. He began writing verse when he was a small boy of four years. Later, he once said that he could not remember a time when he did not write. He wrote against American imperialism but there is not a word in his writings that is directed against the American people. In this sense, he represented revolutionary universalism that aims to unite all the suffering people of the world by creating bonds among them. His poem “Zero Hour” bears some resemblance with a long poem of Firaq Gorakhpuri titled “Aadhi Raat” (Midnight), especially because of its recurring refrain:

Watchman! What hour is it of the night?

Watchman! What hour is it of the night?

Perhaps, secular fundamentalists and doctrinaire Marxists of today can learn something from Father Cardenal. He was a deeply religious man who defied the Church and Pope John Paul II. And, he was a Marxist, who as a revolutionary poet did not fight shy of learning the art of poetry from a self-proclaimed fascist like Ezra Pound. Cardenal is Dead. Long live Cardenal!