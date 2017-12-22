The fault in our behaviour

Does anyone write or write back to a transgender whose very existence unfailingly evokes either a strong sense of seductive toxicity or conjectural hatred and disdain in a society that boasts about gender equality? Verily, a Marquezian question (It reminds one about Gabriel Garcian Marquez‘s novel, “No One Writes to the Colonel”, that portrays the impoverished life of a colonel) has been made the locus of a spellbinding story of a transgender aptly told by a celebrated Hindi author, Chitra Mudgal.

Object of aversion

In her trailblazing new novel, “Nala Sopara: Post Box No. 203”, Chitra provides the reader with an opportunity to understand what it means to be a subject of continual ridicule and moral and social disaffection. It looks perplexing that parents willingly take pain to raise their children born with deformity but they always abandon their transgender children. Why does innate malformation of sexual organ make the child the object of aversion? This question leaves the author exasperated. For her, it is the voice of patriarchy fuelled by religion, social practices and moral values. Vociferous protests slow down the subjugation of women but trans genders have been provided with no rights and their life is a visual allegory of pain. It is the common wound of collective humanity which needs immediate recuperation and it is what Chitra creatively argues.

In an era of instant communication through WhatsApp, emails and text messages, Chitra brings forth a tantalising epistolary narrative to depict the angst, stress, distress and sorrows of a transgender. The author uses the traditional means of communication – letter – to narrate the heart-rending tale of an innocent child who is punished for no fault of him.

Despite having been set aside by the family he wants to speak to his mother. The protagonist Vinod, carrying several sobriquets such as Binni, Bimili and Dikara, born as a normal child but later learns he cannot urinate while standing against a wall or tree. This realisation marks the beginning of an unending period of trials and tribulations and his family bins him off after initial reluctance.

Soon he is picked by a group of eunuchs. Though his parent tried to set him aside by spreading the rumour about his accidental death, Vinod finds it extremely difficult to put his mother out of his mind and rings her. His father and other family hardly allow the mother to have any relationship with Vinod and when her mother realises that she cannot speak to him, she takes a post box on rent and asks him to send letters to box no. 203. She receives letters almost every day but she hardly writes as she cannot withstand the social pressure.

Though one can find some eunuch characters in famous novels such as Gustav Flaubert’s “Salammbo” and Dominique Lapierre’s “The City of Joy”, and the characters Schahabarim and Kalima do add a new dimension to the plot, but seldom does one find nuanced portrayal of the sensibilities and cultural aspirations of a third gender, and Chitra Mudgal , the recipient of many prestigious awards including Sahitya Akademi and Vyas Samman, does it with remarkable ease by creating a sense of creeping unease in us through her pulsating narrative .

The poignant portrayal of unexplained agony of Vinod makes us realise that the tale of a helpless eunuch can be stranger and unfathomable than we can think of. In Vinod, we can find frustration, anger and a strong sense of intimacy towards a woman, Poonam, all of these emotions betray that all Vinod long for is just the status of a common human being which continues to elude him. What he does is not downright cynical. Why does simple birth of a transgender violate a number of laws? Chitra raises this pertinent question time and again and tries to understand and foster a dialogue with the deplorable outcome of gross injustice and grievances that has been simmering over time immemorial. The voice of Vinod is still unheard who realises that education is the panacea for all his ills and it can lead to empowerment.

The plight of transgender now engages the attention of authors. In Arundhati Roy’s latest novel “The Ministry of Utmost Happiness”, one can read the story of a transgender Anjum, who insists on being recognised as a traditional eunuch. Anjum, a victim of 2002 Gujarat riots, forsakes his normal life and makes a graveyard in Delhi as his abode and Anjum is joined by those who are exploited and find themselves fully misfit.

Chitra and Arundhati Roy, both try to go beyond the confines of the feminist discourse and they zero in on transgender to inflict a lethal blow to age-old superstitions that stoke all kinds of prejudices across the country. The novel will certainly have a long shelf life.