OTA’s Lady Cadets are the heroes of this book

Tanushree Podder sets her latest military adventure ‘The Girls in Green’ in Chennai’s Officers Training Academy

Any young woman in India would want to stand in Lady Cadet Bijli Bijarnia’s shoes — they are a cool and successful pair. They often see more adventure than a pair in civvy street ever will — running through unmetalled roads with a battle-load and dashing between classrooms dodging the odd scorpion. They also just marched up to receive the coveted Sword of Honour given to the cadet who achieves overall best performance at the Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

Bijli’s story has been lived and relived at the Academy since 1992, the year women were inducted into the officer cadre, walking through its Ram Singh Dwar as novices and leaving a year later as commissioned officers. Tanushree Podder’s latest book, The Girls in Green, (published by Bloomsbury), soon to be a web series, explores the journey of women like Bijli and the triumphs and heartbreaks they encounter during their tenure at the Academy.

“Ever since I wrote my two books set in the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, I have been asked why I hadn’t written one on the OTA, the only Academy in the country that commissions women to be officers. When I saw Captain Tania Shergill lead an all-male contingent at the Army Day Parade 2020, I knew it was time to write the book,” says Podder over a phone call from Pune. “Only those who are intent on pursuing a career in the armed forces know what a lady cadet’s life looks like. I wanted to introduce that world to a larger audience through fiction.”

Podder, who quit the rigours of a corporate job to indulge her passion for writing, has authored nearly 15 books on a wide range of subjects — the intrigues of the Mughal court in Nurjahan’s Daughter and Escape from Harem, on Saddam Hussein in Death Of A Dictator, the interpretation of dreams in A Mystic World and the key to good health in You Are What You Eat. “I was schooled across India and graduated from Lady Keane College, Shillong. It translated into a love for travel writing and later, novels,” she says. Shillong is also where Lakmenlang Zyiem, one of the four protagonists in The Girls in Green, comes from. “I have plenty of Khasi friends with steel-willed hearts,” adds Podder.

While Bijli is a star footballer from the Haryana hinterland and Lakmenlang a lawyer, Shiny Joseph, an engineer from Kottayam joins OTA to stay close to her childhood sweetheart Aaron, often finding herself pitted against him. Nutan Patil, a starry-eyed small-town girl, brings up the rear. In the sapping humidity of Chennai, the four join other lady cadets of their course to write their own saga of extraordinary energy and unflagging resilience in the months it takes to earn a Lieutenant’s stars.

There are moments so exhausting that some cry in the first few weeks of PT, squad punishments from the platoon commanders, front-rolls and pull-ups, pondering whether to quit. They tear up again when they leave, knowing that the moments forged in the fire of their training has made them part of a very rare sisterhood. It is these moments sprinkled with a generous measure of laugh-aloud humour that Podder captures well.

Bringing the Academy alive to the reader is another aspect that Podder navigates thoroughly — right from the picture of the white, red-roofed Rezang La building that houses the headquarters on the book cover to the buzz in the cafeteria, the stifling quiet when a film is screened, the scrub-lined trenches, the snake pits, war rooms and the layout of Phoenix MarketCity where cadets spend their ‘liberty’ (out-passes are issued on Sundays).

To tell the story of these women on the cusp of a brave new world, Podder visited OTA twice. “A lady officer from the Ordnance Corps took me around the Academy. I met instructors, watched cadets from different corners of India interact at the cafe. It gave me a sense of the place.”

The girls buff their boots, crawl through rain sodden trenches and spend days doing drill without end like their male counterparts. They even sport close cropped hair and on the day of their Passing Out Parade are limber and spare, in a ceremony that is nothing short of captivating. In between, they have their share of mad adventures.

Is the happy ending intentional? “The joy is intentional. We live in a dark world, shrouded by the pandemic,” says Podder. “The will to survive is what I wanted to focus on, the path to wearing the stars on your epaulette is not for quitters.”