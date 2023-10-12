Tamil writer Sivasankari presented with Saraswati Samman 2022

October 12, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - New Delhi:

Tamil writer Sivasankari was on Thursday presented with the ‘Saraswati Samman’ 2022 for her book of memoirs Surya Vamsam.

The award, instituted by the K.K. Birla Foundation, was presented to her by former Union Minister M. Veerappa Moily. It carries a citation, a plaque and prize money of ₹15 lakh.

Surya Vamsam is a book of memoirs in two volumes. These two volumes together present not only the evolution of an innocent child into an acclaimed author but also unfold the transformation society has undergone in these seven decades, the award citation said.

The work was selected by a Chayan Parishad (Selection Committee), headed by former Supreme Court judge Arjan Kumar Sikri.

Ms. Sivasankari, born in 1942, has a literary career spanning over five decades. She has authored 36 novels, 48 novelettes, 150 short stories, five travelogues, seven collection of essays and three biographies. She has compiled two anthologies of Tamil short stories.

Many of her works have been translated into several Indian languages and also in English, Japanese and Ukrainian.

Her greatest contribution to Indian literature is her four-volume Knit India Through Literature, a compendium of Indian literature.

‘Like a mirror’

“I have been a writer for 56 years. Many have asked me what is good literature. Well good literature is something that transcends the barriers of time and creates an impact on the reader and inspires them to think constructively. It [literature] is like a mirror. We correct the flaws which it shows us,” Ms. Sivasankari said accepting the award.

On the book Surya Vamsam, she said: “The book is my autobiography. It starts at one and half years and ends at 78 years. I have been very honest. I have not lied anywhere nor have I exaggerated any character or incident”.

The Saraswati Samman is one of the most prestigious awards given annually to an outstanding literary work of an Indian citizen published during the last 10 years in any of the languages included in Schedule VIII of the Indian Constitution. So far 32 awards have been presented.

