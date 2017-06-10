Authors

Tagore’s Visva Parichay soon in English

Tagore’s essays on science to be introduced to the world

The Tagore Centre for Natural Science and Philosophy (TCNSP) here will take up the task of translating Nobel laureate poet-philosopher Rabindranath Tagore’s “Visva Parichay” into English and other languages.

The TCNSP aims to study the intersections between natural science and philosophy. Supported by the West Bengal government, it is hosted at the State-run Rabindra Tirtha.

“Our first task would be to translate ‘Visva Parichay’ in English and other languages to bring this to the world. This excellently written book gives an idea of non-scientific science but is still pure science,” said nuclear physicist Bikas Sinha, TCNSP chairman while addressing the inaugural programme of the centre on Friday. He said the endeavour would involve experts from India and abroad. “Sir Roger Penrose, the renowned Oxford physicist, will most likely write something about Tagore, his writings and his relationship with science and interactions with scientists,” said Dr. Sinha.

