Quiz: This week, it's all about literary phrases
Quiz: This week, it’s all about literary phrases
The Hindu’s weekly quiz that doesn’t go easy on you
Quiz: This week, it’s all about literary phrases
1. On January 5, 1886, this novel by a Scottish author was published. It followed the adventures of a legal practitioner in London named Gabriel John Utterson who investigates a friend. The novel had such an impact that the names of the two central characters entered the English language as a phrase to refer to people with an unpredictably dual nature. What are the two names?
1. This phrase comes from Greek mythology, wherein the goddess Athena offers a part of a tree to the Athenians. It also features in the Bible — a dove brings the same part to Noah to show that the waters have receded from the earth. What is this phrase that refers to the act of doing something to show that you want to end an argument or fight?
1. When a situation gets out of control and becomes even more problematic or difficult, it is described as ‘going down the rabbit hole’. This has many metaphorical applications, from frustrating red-tape to the mind-bending complexity of science. This phrase originates from a children’s classic book where the titular character follows a rabbit to a strange and nonsensical world. What is the name of the book?
1. This word has changed from being an insult to a back-handed compliment over the years. This word was made up by the author Dr. Seuss in his 1950 book If I Ran the Zoo. It used to mean someone who is awkward and lacking in social skills. Nowadays it has come to mean someone who is well versed in the technicality or knowledge of a subject. What is this word?
1. This phrase means that no matter what choices you make, something terrible is going to happen. The phrase is the title of a book by Joseph Heller which follows an American bombardier and his attempts to stay alive during World War II. He is convinced the military is sending him to an untimely death so he comes up with inventive ways of escaping. What is the title of the book?
1. Neuromancer is the debut science fiction novel of William Gibson published in 1984. It follows a computer hacker who is hired for one last job, which brings him up against a powerful artificial intelligence. Gibson coined a term to describe the virtual reality data space in which the character finds himself. Today, that word is used to refer to the universe of the Internet. What word?
1. In Thomas Hardy’s 1873 book A Pair of Blue Eyes, in a memorable scene, the protagonist Henry Knight reviews the entire history of the world as he dangles over a mountainside. The serial form of the book ends here and Henry is eventually rescued. A particular plot device gets its name from this scene in the book. What is this technique that is commonly used these days by web and TV shows, and movie franchises to get people to stay glued to the story?
1. This phrase comes from the Bible. In the Old Testament, Job says that his bone sticks to his flesh and that he escapes with the ____. This phrase has come to describe a situation from which one has barely managed to escape. Though the situation in the phrase is imaginary because the object in question is hard and calcified hence not requiring a cover, the phrase has become regular usage. What is it?
1. This phrase comes from the English translation of the novel Don Quixote by Cervantes. It means that people should not criticise someone else for a fault that’s present in their selves too. The phrase refers to the fact that both items mentioned, which are made of cast iron, are affected the same way when put to use. What is this phrase?
1. Has there ever been a situation where you have not been entirely sure what a person was doing? A certain phrase came into existence from a line in Shakespeare’s Hamlet where Polonius realises that what seemed to him initially as erratic behaviour by Hamlet actually made sense in the end. What is this phrase?
Quiz: This week, it’s all about literary phrases
