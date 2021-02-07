Sunday Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning — Feb. 7, 2021

1. The works of Dickens are known for his characteristic wit and humour even when dealing with serious social issues. Only one of his works strays away from this and is a grim depiction of life in one of his favourite cities. This is also one of only two historical novels he wrote, the other being Barnaby Rudge. What novel is this which begins with the iconic lines, ‘It was the best of times, it was the worst of times’?