Steeped in tradition

On December 12, 2019, music lovers in Delhi were treated to an exceptional sarod recital wherein two inheritors of the Shahjahanpur gharana played a no-nonsense jugalabandi and impressed the audience with their musical imagination and technical virtuosity. Moreover, in an age when the so-called gayaki-ang (playing khayal vocalism on an instrument) is reigning supreme, they adhered the traditional bol-based style of sarod playing. The 65-year-old khalifa of the gharana Irfan Muhammad Khan took the lead while young Arnab Chakrabarty, also known for his fearless and informed writings on contemporary music scene, followed.

This concert was remarkable in more senses than one. The last century witnessed developments of great significance in the world of Hindustani classical music. However, an unfortunate trend of standardisation too made its appearance, especially in the field of instrumental music. Sitar or sarod had many gharanas that had their own distinctive styles of treating the instrument as well as the music. However, by the time the 20th century drew to a close, two styles had come to occupy the dominant, rather exclusive, position in the field of sitar and sarod. While Ravi Shankar and Vilayat Khan represented two distinct styles of sitar playing and influenced later generations of sitar players, the sarod world was similarly dominated by Ali Akbar Khan on the one hand and Amjad Ali Khan on the other. Other styles represented by, for instance, Sakhawat Husain Khan in sarod, and Ilyas Khan and Balram Pathak in sitar simply faded into the background.

Irfan Muhammad Khan is the grandson of Sakhawat Husain Khan who was counted by Vilayat Husain Khan, the renowned scholar-singer of the Agra gharana, in his book “Sangeetagyon ke Sansmaran” (Reminiscences of Musicians) among the top three sarod players of the 20th century. Amjad Ali Khan’s father Hafiz Ali Khan and Ali Akbar Khan’s father Allauddin Khan were the other two. Besides Sakhawat Husain Khan, the list of his famous ancestors includes such legendary musicians as Niamatuallah Khan, Kaukab Khan and Waliullah Khan.

In 2017, American music scholar Max Katz came out with a well researched book “Lineage of Loss” on the Lucknow gharana and delineated the process through which this creator, preserver and carrier of musical tradition and knowledge was sidelined over the decades in which the reformist agenda of Vishnu Digamnar Paluskar and Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande began to unfold. Katz concludes that this process resulted in the rise of “institutional communalism”.

To illustrate this point, he cites the example of the music college founded by V. N. Bhatkhande in Lucknow. In its initial years, the college relied heavily on Muslim hereditary musicians, particularly those of the Lucknow gharana, but their strength on the college faculty saw a sharp decline over the decades. Katz admits that this kind of ‘institutional communalism’ is very hard to define but he attributes it to the pedagogic and ideological agenda of the founders of the college.

Although the Lucknow gharana of sarod and sitar playing is staring at extinction, Irfan Muhammad Khan is trying his best to preserve its treasure trove of vast traditional knowledge by performing the gharana bandishes and gat compositions as they were handed down to him. He is also involved in a project to record hundreds of such compositions for posterity. Katz has underlined the fact that while Lucknow gharana produced luminaries like Karamatullah Khan and Sakhawat Husain Khan, its decline occurred because of the unwillingness or inability of the artistes of the gharana to adapt themselves with changing times.

While Katz has a point, yet it remains a mystery why an accomplished sitar maestro like Ilyas Khan, an uncle of Irfan Muhammad Khan, could not attain the name and fame that he so richly deserved. From Katz book, one also comes to know about the hilarious story of the bitter rivalry between Sakhawat Husain Khan and Inayat Khan, the legendary sitar player and father of Vilayat Khan. As was the vogue those days, the artiste used to announce his or her name at the end of the recording on a 78 rpm disc. While recording raga Khamaj, Inayat Khan announced his name and added “Sakhawat Husain ka baap” (Sakhawat Husain’s father) to emphasise his superior status. One hopes that music organisers will pay attention to showcase artistes like Irfan Muhammad Khan from other gharanas also and music archives and other institutions will take special care to preserve this fast disappearing plurality in the music world.

