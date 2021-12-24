Srimoyi Bhattacharya’s ‘Pitch Perfect’ is a playbook for entrepreneurs

24 December 2021 00:20 IST

With candid stories about personal challenges and distinguished voices from the luxury and lifestyle industry, the book is a DIY for professionals

It’s been 25 years since Srimoyi Bhattacharya began working in New York, started Peepul Consulting in the Big Apple, moved her practice to Mumbai in 2007, and expanded it to Delhi. This year, as she contemplates focussing more on advisory work, she’s put down roots in Goa. High time, then, to look back and encapsulate her journey.

Pitch Perfect (published by Penguin Random House India) is part memoir, part guide, and part self-help book. It was a conscious decision. “We are in a business where the professional and the personal are so intertwined that I couldn’t have written this book unless I had been candid about personal challenges, decisions, wins, etc,” she says. “For example, there is a point where I talk about my personal finance before I started Peepul in New York. I went to my bank in France to request a loan because I wanted to pay myself a salary for the first two months. It was an odd idea, but I did it because I wanted to be free of any financial worry so I could apply my mind to pitching for business and growing my company. These were unconventional decisions and I wanted to share how I built my spirit of entrepreneurship and my confidence.”

The book, she adds, is a playbook for entrepreneurs who wish to know about storytelling, branding and PR. Readers can dip into it wherever they please, depending on their interest. “It is really like an à la carte menu.” With interviews and narrations from people like couturier Tarun Tahiliani and entrepreneur Dilip Kapur, she has curated voices based on the different sections. “To me, brands like Good Earth and Hidesign fit the Legacy section, while Bombay Perfumery falls in with ‘how to build a tone and a voice for a brand’. I tried to go by the characteristics of the brand.”

Interviews started as soon as she signed on with Penguin, in March 2020 — a day before the lockdown. “So this is truly a pandemic baby. It took us almost two years to bring it out.”

Navigating a shape-shifting landscape

The idea germinated over a chat in Mumbai with friend and co-writer Chinmayee Manjunath (an editor and communications specialist). “I feel that we are a profession that are yet to be understood or aptly evaluated for what we bring to the table.”

And the timing couldn’t have been better. As Bhattacharya, 48, puts it, we are in a shape-shifting landscape. “Today a publicist’s role is much closer to business than it was ever before. When a client comes to you now, it is no longer about raising awareness, but more about helping with the sale of a new collection or launching a product with a very clear business objective. Often the engagements need to justify an ROI that is far more transactional than it was before. So our value-add as publicists is far stronger than before.”

The digital age is also helping grow and diversify publicists’ profiles. “Who would have thought that at this stage of our experience we would need to reinvent our function? This is giving many people an opportunity to explore new platforms and new ways of expressing their voices,” feels Bhattacharya, laughing that now her day could begin by pitching to someone in New York and finish by speaking to a micro influencer sitting in Kanpur. “The future will be even more exciting with the rise of independent platforms, and it will democratise the way we look at our profession.”

Interestingly, this may not be the only book in her repertoire. Bhattacharya, who launched her design entrepreneurial venture, TableCode by Sri, a couple of months ago, would love to do a coffee table book next. “There are so many in the home design space internationally, but very few in India. So that is the plan. I am always looking for a white space and a white canvas,” she concludes.

Pitch Perfect (₹599) is available at all leading book stores.