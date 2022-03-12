Sleeping Like A Baby: a book on baby sleep in the context of Indian culture

A book on newborn sleep patterns that takes it cues from babies and Indian families

Six years ago, when school friends and new mums Neha Bhatt and Himani Dalmia (both 37) founded the pioneering Facebook group, Gentle Baby Sleep India Forum (GBSIF; it has 50,000 members now), they were surprised by the parental obsession with their newborns’ regressive sleep and the struggle to get them to bed. Cranky babies and nap time is when parenting becomes bumpy. Their book, Sleeping Like A Baby: The Art & Science of Gentle Baby Sleep, is based on (besides their GBSIF experience) a survey of 800 parents. The results were telling, with 40% saying they knew nothing about baby sleep and were dependent on sleeping aids such as cradles, swings, pacifiers, and feeding bottles.

Over a phone interview with The Hindu Weekend, Bhatt and Dalmia say they were amazed to find that the majority of the parents surveyed either randomly borrowed western concepts or relied too much on ancestral wisdom like ‘‘tired babies sleep easily’’ to ensure their kids get a good night’s sleep.

Neha Bhatt | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Dalmia, an Australia-certified infant and child sleep specialist (who has been practising in Delhi for the last two years) says the trouble starts when you borrow methods without fully understanding the context and expect babies to behave like robots. “All it requires is to connect with the child naturally,” shares Bhatt, “as the golden rule is to go with the flow. Only parental instincts work the best in understanding a baby’s preferences and sleep patterns.”

One size does not fit all

Parents need to realise and accept that it is absolutely okay for babies to cry, be light sleepers, or not sleep at normal hours, the authors say. Each baby is a different individual and practices such as rocking the cradle or singing lullabies might not work uniformly. International books such as The Gentle Sleep Book by Sarah Ockwell-Smith or The No-Cry Sleep Solution by Elizabeth Pantley are books based on practices that cause more distress than sleep, the authors feel.

Sleepless in India According to Nupur Dhingra Paiva, the founder and lead psychotherapist at Family Tree’s Child & Adolescent Mental Health team in Delhi, Indian children are the most sleep-deprived in the world. A 2008 cross-cultural study by Saint Joseph’s University, Philadelphia, had concluded that Indian children obtained less overall sleep and had later bedtimes than their Caucasian counterparts. Another study published in The Journal of Global Health (July, 2019) observed that night sleep duration was the lowest among Indian children compared to 13 nations, including the US, UK, and China.

Western concepts of sleep training do not work in Indian households uniformly, Bhatt explains, “because some of our families lack routines; there are no set meal or bedtime as a lot of things are done on the go depending on the schedule of other family members”. Dalmia adds that one must be sensitive to a baby’s sleep cues and biological bonding.

The lack of books on baby sleep in the context of Indian culture and habits drove the two authors to fill in the information lacunae during the lockdown. Blending theory and practice, their attempt is to fix the sleep crisis of Indian toddlers by breaking down myths and convincing parents to believe in physical proximity with their newborns.

Himani Dalmia | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Knowledge gap

It all starts when a newborn and new parents are discharged from the hospital. The parents are only told how to bathe or feed the baby. There is no mention of how sleep is crucial or that it is an integral part of a baby’s well-being.

Simple sleep solutions Have an intuitive approach — observe and follow your baby’s sleep rhythms and cycles Create a safe, silent and comfortable sleeping environment Co-sleep with your child — wrap your baby in your arms whenever it is sleepy

A sleepy or tired child is often passed through multiple hands of affectionate family members. A baby might find this disturbing, causing it to be cranky, which results in the entire family swinging into action to pacify the it, which further distresses the baby, says Bhatt. Dalmia adds that old wives’ tales about babies with a full stomach getting the best sleep results often result in over-fed babies being put in cold, empty beds. This is incorrect as studies state that overfeeding a child does not lead to fewer wakings. Also, sleeping alone can “push a sense of independence” that can scare and scar babies.

What parents are overlooking is the protective silence and stillness the baby enjoyed in the womb. They love predictability and continue to yearn for that warmth and comfort. “If they get it at the right time, with their nurturers [mothers] embracing them, they sleep well,” concludes Bhatt.

Published by Penguin Books, Sleeping Like A Baby: The Art & Science of Gentle Baby Sleep , is priced ₹299. It is available online and at leading book stores.