Shortz is T20 version of thrillers: Author Ravi Subramanian on his latest work

Author Ravi Subramanian talks about his latest work — a series of crime novellas, which he’s writing with unpublished authors — among other things

Ravi Subramanian’s first book, If God was a Banker, came out during the global financial crisis of 2007-08. Despite the crisis and his full-time job as a banker, he found the time and energy to write a novel. So, one assumes he would have done the same during the pandemic. After all, the lockdown must have allowed him more time. But he hasn’t.

“These are crazy times. It has been challenging to balance work and looking after one’s health. I know authors who are using this time to get their writing done. But I couldn’t. I need a clear mind and positive energy around me to write. And, that has been largely missing for the last six to seven months.”

There were a few pending projects that Ravi managed to finish. The first book of his children’s mystery series, The SMS Detective Agency, was out on October 23. And, the first two books of Shortz, a series of crime novellas, which he is writing with unpublished authors, was released in September.

Is this an intentional departure from banking thrillers, which are Ravi’s forte?

“I didn’t strategise to write financial thrillers. I just happened to work in finance for over 20 years. So, I was familiar with that world. If you are a good writer, you should experiment. I did that with In The Name of God, which is about the Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala. It had nothing to do with finance. I am trying to do the same with Shortz and The SMS Detective Agency.”

Simple thrills

Shortz, Ravi says, is a “T20 of thrillers.” Like the shortest format of cricket was devised to popularise the sport, Ravi’s Shortz is intended to get more people in India to read thrillers. “In India, many prefer romance or mythological fiction to thrillers. That is because people who are starting to read like simpler stories. And, the good thrillers have multiple plots and non-linear narratives. It can be a bit taxing, especially if it is a big book.” Shortz books, he says, are smaller and simpler.

All 12 books in the series will feature an unpublished writer as Ravi’s co-author. “There are a lot of talented thriller writers in India. Shortz is an attempt to provide a platform for them.” Jigs Ashar, who co-wrote the first two books in the series, Insomnia and A Brutal Hand, won an award from Jeffrey Archer for his short story.

“Though I am a co-writer in this series, my role will be limited to edit the story and restructure the plot. The stories will be the other writers’. I try to keep their voice intact as well. The plot structure, however, will be similar to my books.”

The OTT effect on reading

Shortz, Ravi says, is also an attempt to get people who mainly consume OTT content to read. “Just a few years ago, you saw people travelling with a book on their hands. That has been replaced by phones now.”

Ravi is aware he can’t change everyone. Even he binge-watches shows, which eats into his reading time. But he believes reading is better than watching films or a show. “When you read a book, you aren’t merely consuming the writer’s creativity; you are using yours as well to imagine the world that a writer has created. You don’t do that with OTT content. Reading lends balance; it contributes to culture.”

He is also averse to writing for the screen. “When I write a book, I have a free hand. I write what I want to write; not what the reader wants to consume. But with a film or a TV series, you can’t always do that. There is big money involved. And, you ought to listen to the producers. Which is why I am not interested.”