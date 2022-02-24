Sarah J Maas on ‘House of Sky and Breath’: ‘I always have lots of stories to tell’ 

The author says the second book in the Crescent City series will continue the story of Bryce and Hunt and their evolving relationship in the face of the increasing Asteri threat

The second book in Sarah J Maas’s Crescent City series, House of Sky and Breath, (Bloomsbury), following 2020’s House of Earth and Blood, is out. The adult fantasy series tells the story of Bryce Quinlan, a half-Fae and half-human party girl seeking revenge and romance in a world where magic and mobile phones co-exist.

House of Sky and Breath starts with Bryce and the fallen angel, Hunt, trying to get back to normal after (temporarily) saving the world. “They have just gone through something incredibly intense together,” writes Maas in an email. “It is the kind of thing that makes you close quickly, and they want to take some time to actually get to know each other.” The Asteri, however, Maas says are still a threat, and the duo is about to get pulled back into an even bigger fight.

The Crescent City series is Maas’s third fantasy series after the assassin saga Throne of Glass, and the beauty and beast reimaging in A Court of Thorns and Roses. In 2021, Maas told Nesta’s story in the sexy A Court of Silver Flames, the fifth book in ‘A Court of Thorn and Roses’ series. On returning to Bryce’s world, Maas says, “I think it would be jarring if I had to write the stories simultaneously. Luckily, I can focus on each of my books on their own for weeks at a time, so that helps me immerse myself in each world.”

Growing in the telling

Though conceived as a trilogy, Maas says, “I always have lots of stories to tell. So it is definitely possible that I might return to this world.”

Describing the otters in the book as adorable, Maas says she finds it difficult to pick a favourite human character. “There is something to love about each one, and I find a lot of joy in writing some of the supporting characters, even if they only have a few scenes.”

The book cover

The 36-year-old author’s works have been praised for world-building. “I have the best job in the world. There are so many things I love, but one thing I liked about the Crescent City series in particular, is that it is a more modern world, so it was different from what I had written before.”

Balm for the soul

With more people turning to fantasy in the face of an increasingly bewildering world, Maas says, “Reading fantasy and romance is a balm for me, and I hope it can provide that for my readers as well.” Maas clarifies, “I think all books can provide an escape and a moment of respite if it is a subject or genre that a reader connects with.”

The names of people and places, the New-York based author says come from different places. “Some of them just pop into my head with the character, and sometimes there will be a placeholder in the manuscript until the very last draft. There is a key supporting character in the Crescent City series who had a different name for a long time as I was writing the first book. It never felt quite right, so I always knew I had to change it before we went to print.”

Clothing cues

A lot of what the characters in books wear is dictated by what they do and who they are, and whether or not they have wings, says Maas “I had so much fun dressing Bryce, Hunt and the other Crescent City characters since their clothes are a little bit closer to what we wear in this world.”

Language like clothing depends on the character, Maas says. “Feyre (from ‘Court of Thorns and Roses’) and Bryce are different people, so the way they talk is different, too. In general, though, I am writing about intense relationships, whether they are friendships or something more, so the characters are going to be talking to each other intimately.”

Maas says she is working on a bunch of different things. “The next novel is certainly on my mind (and on my desk!), but I am also working on the TV pilot for the ‘Court of Thorns and Roses’ series.”