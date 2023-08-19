Samantha Shannon on ‘A Day of Fallen Night’: ‘Fantasy is the genre of possibility’

August 19, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

Samantha Shannon’s high fantasy novel, The Priory of the Orange Tree(2019), rife with her trademark strong women characters, vivid world-building and dragons, was supposed to be a standalone novel till A Day of Fallen Night (Bloomsbury) came out earlier this year.

“Well, they are both still standalone and self contained,” Samantha says over a video call from her apartment in London. “The two stories are designed to stand separately. With Priory, I was telling about events that happened thousand years after the dragon came out of a volcano.”

Filling the gaps

To build a rich history for this world, Samantha says she had to fill in events of the 1,000 years in her mind. “I ended up talking about this event that happened 500 years ago, called the Grief of Ages. The more I thought about it, and the more I mentioned historical figures that were associated with this period, the more fascinated I became. Eventually, I thought if I were to go back centuries, so readers don’t necessarily have to have read Priory, there might be an interesting story to tell.

Fallen Night can be looked at as a prequel to Priory, the 31-year-old author says. “It was an interesting challenge for me as an author to build the same world, but 500 years earlier. I had to think about how each country would be the same but different. It is a completely different cast of characters. There are a couple of cameos from long lived or immortal characters, which was quite fun (laughs).

Imagine the legend

The world of the Priory grew from Samantha’s intention to re-imagine the legend of St. George and the Dragon. “It is the story of a damsel in distress being rescued from a dragon by a knight. I was interested in it and ended up researching the origins of the story. I found so many surprising details. For example, in one version of the story, St. George fights the dragon underneath an enchanted orange tree.”

That detail got Samantha wondering about the magical orange tree. “I decided that the orange tree would have to be associated with fire in some way, and that its roots would go right down into the fire and the core of the world from where it would draw up fire magic.”

Celestial serpent

Dragons, Samantha says have an important place in our collective consciousness. “Most cultures have some kind of take on the dragon or the celestial serpent throughout history. They are the ultimate representation of magic.”

Intrigued by the way dragon legends across the world can be contrary to each other, she used the binary opposite to create the world of the Priory. “I decided, we’re going to have fire magic for the dragons and an opposite kind of magic, associated with water and the sky. There would be a fragile balance between the two and the story comes from what happens when that balance is unsettled.”

For her world building, Samantha loosely based the fantasy countries on the real world. “I love engaging with history from the fantasy perspective. George RR Martin does this with Game of Thrones, where he engages with the Wars of the Roses through a fantastical lens. I wanted to do that with the Priory. Each of the countries tends to have a reference country and that is where, some of the historical events come from. I look at history through the lens of this secondary world I’ve built and ask myself questions. The more questions I asked, the more answers I had to produce and therefore the more details I have.”

Name game

Having studied English language and literature in university, Samantha has a complex and detailed naming system for her characters. “It took me about a year to come up with it. I have this 7,000-word document, that has where and which language the names came from, and what they are supposed to mean.”

The beautiful and detailed maps in her books, Samantha says, are to help readers visualise what is happening. “It is helpful as a reference and stops you from getting disoriented. Fantasy in general demands quite a lot from the reader and helping them where you can, with resources that will help adjust to this new world is a bonus.” It is like giving someone a guide book when they go on holiday, Samantha says.

Enter the dragon

The maps, Samantha hastens to add, are not drawn by her. “They are drawn by Emily Faccini, the sister of Cressida Cowell, who wrote How to Train Your Dragon. There is a nice little dragon link (laughs). I did a document that explained what the landmarks were in each country, whether it was an island, what the neighboring countries were, and we figured it out together. It was interesting doing the maps for Fallen Night because it was similar to Priory but also different, as it is 500 years before. Emily redrew the entire map. I changed some of the spellings of the names on the new map to show how language develops over time.

Perfect engine

Fantasy, Samantha says allows one to engage with history. “It can be used as a way to effectively mirror and explore things that are happening in the real world. It is a good engine for doing that. Sometimes if you address an issue directly, it can feel a little judgmental, whereas if you explore it in fantasy, there is a layer of separation that allows you to reflect on a topic without preaching to your audience. Fantasy is the genre of possibility. It is flexible, your imagination is the only limit.”

Though stuck in a European medieval groove for a long time, fantasy is now in a golden age, says Samantha. “There are so many authors from different countries working in the genre. They’re drawing their heritage into it. It is such a privilege to be working in fantasy at the moment.” Tasha Suri is one of Samantha’s favorite authors. “She has written the Burning Kingdoms trilogy. The first book is called The Jasmine Throne (2021) and is inspired by Indian epics and romances.”

Bridging the gender divide

Traditionally, there has been an idea that fantasy is quite a masculine genre, says Samantha. “The Lord of the Rings, for example, is quite a male-driven quest. We are in a different era of fantasy now where a lot of women are writing and excelling in the genre, writing stories that are focused on women and about issues that affect women.”

Samantha says she has tried to create layered and complex female characters who display different strengths. “I love writing warrior characters, but I also like to celebrate women who are brilliant politicians, or great public speakers or excel in art or writing or music.”

Fallen Night is written from eight perspectives, she explains. “Seven of those perspectives are women.” People still find that surprising, Samantha says. “They will not bat an eyelid when all the characters are male. In Fallen Night I have female characters ranging from the age of about 16 to 80 or older. I loved exploring those intergenerational links between women and looking at how strong we can be together and separately and in celebrating what makes us different.”