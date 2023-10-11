HamberMenu
Salman Rushdie’s memoir on stabbing attack to come out in April

Mr. Rushdie has written a memoir about the horrifying attempt on his life that left him blind in his right eye and with a damaged left hand

October 11, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - NEW YORK

AP
Author Salman Rushdie attends the 2023 PEN America Literary Gala on May 18, 2023 in New York.

Author Salman Rushdie attends the 2023 PEN America Literary Gala on May 18, 2023 in New York. | Photo Credit: AP

Salman Rushdie has a memoir coming out about the horrifying attack that left him blind in his right eye and with a damaged left hand. Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder will be published on April 16, 2024.

“This was a necessary book for me to write: a way to take charge of what happened, and to answer violence with art,” Mr. Rushdie said in a statement released on October 11 by Penguin Random House.

ALSO READ
Salman Rushdie | The language of truth 

In August 2022, Mr. Rushdie was stabbed repeatedly in the neck and abdomen by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. The attacker, Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and attempted murder.

Why was Salman Rushdie attacked?

For some time after Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 fatwa calling for Rushdie's death over alleged blasphemy in his novel The Satanic Verses, the writer lived in isolation and with round-the-clock security. But for years since, he had moved about with few restrictions, until the stabbing at the Chautauqua Institution.

ALSO READ
Salman Rushdie did not want to be the apostle for freedom of expression. He just wanted to tell stories

The 256-page Knife will be published in the U.S. by Random House, the Penguin Random House imprint that earlier this year released his novel Victory City completed before the attack. His other works include the Booker Prize-winning Midnight's Children,Shame and The Moor's Last Sigh. Mr. Rushdie is also a prominent advocate for free expression and a former president of PEN America.

This cover image released by Random House shows Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder by Salman Rushdie. The book, about the attempt on his life that left him blind in his right eye, will be published on April 16, 2024.

This cover image released by Random House shows Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder by Salman Rushdie. The book, about the attempt on his life that left him blind in his right eye, will be published on April 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Knife is a searing book, and a reminder of the power of words to make sense of the unthinkable,” Penguin Random House CEO Nihar Malaviya said in a statement. “We are honoured to publish it, and amazed at Salman’s determination to tell his story, and to return to the work he loves.”

Mr. Rushdie, 76, did speak with The New Yorker about his ordeal, telling interviewer David Remnick for a February issue that he had worked hard to avoid “recrimination and bitterness” and was determined to “look forward and not backwards”.

ALSO READ
Salman Rushdie speaks of ‘crazy dreams’ about knife attack in New York

He had also said that he was struggling to write fiction, as he did in the years immediately following the fatwa, and that he might instead write a memoir. Mr. Rushdie wrote at length, and in the third person, about the fatwa in his 2012 memoir Joseph Anton.

Editorial | Taking responsibility: On Salman Rushdie attack in New York 

“This doesn’t feel third-person-ish to me,” Mr. Rushdie said of the 2022 attack in the magazine interview. “I think when somebody sticks a knife into you, that’s a first-person story. That’s an ‘I’ story.”

