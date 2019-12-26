Nuanced but an intentional rearrangement of linguistic and semantic import and cultural and literary convictions subvert the surface structure of the text, but it simultaneously retains the charisma and splendour of the original. The mediated version produced with resourceful inventiveness stitches up an intimate contact with creative dexterity. It hardly loses the ‘humour’ which, according to Vladimir Nabokov, “is the first gift to perish in a foreign language."

It is what Sanjiv Saraf achieved in his astutely produced anthology, "Nava-e Sarosh: Voices from Beyond”. The book, carrying rhymed translations of ten most outstanding Delhi poets lived between 1730 and 1900, is published by the Penguin Enterprise recently.

It is impossibly daunting to hang on to Ghalib's much-admired wit and sense of humour, but Sanjiv, armed with a deep understanding of the original, sews up faithful translation in the contemporary idiom: "Kitne Shirin Hain Tere Lab ki Raqib/ Galiyan Kha Ke Be-maza Na Hua (How honeyed are your lips, that though my enemy/ was showered with abuse, is yet/in a happy state.)

Ironical posturing and existentialist angst depicted in interrogative diction sums up Ghalib's oeuvre, and its translation is intellectually more enervating, but the translator makes a refreshing effort to get the reader quite close to the experience narrated in the original: “Dair Nahi Haram Nahi Dar Nahi Aastan Nahin/ Baithe Hain Rahguzar Pe Hum Ghair Hamein Uthae Kyun" ( Neither door nor threshold, nor temple nor a mosque/ Why should rivals bid me rise? the street’s public domain.)

Emotional chord

Urdu Ghazal continues to strike an emotional chord with a large number of non-Urdu speaker and Ghalib, Meer, Iqbal Faiz, Firaq and a couple of others are read through translation across the globe.

There are several renderings of Urdu poetry. Still, rhymed translations are infrequent, and Sanjiv attempts to supplement what has been left out.

It is perhaps for the first time that an assortment of the rhymed translations of ten prominent classical Urdu poets of the eighteen and nineteenth centuries appeared together in English. Delhi has been the vibrant cultural and literary hub of the country for many centuries, and Sanjiv selected ten celebrated poets such as Mirza Mohammad Sauda (1713-1781), Khawja Mir Dard (1721-1785), Mohammad Taqi Mir (1723-1810), Ghulam Hamdani Mushafi (1747-1824), Bhadur Shah Zafar (1775-1862), Sheikh Mohammad Ibrahim Zauq (1790-1854), Mustafa Khan Shefta (1809-1869), and Nawab Mirza Daagh (1831-1905).

The central metaphor of Ghazal is unrequited love and fidelity, promiscuity, alienation and elemental human predicament in the backdrop of cultural context is depicted through the primary motif. Frequent literary allusions and aesthetic specifications create the semantic space for ghazal, and one can hardly find its resonance in English. It looks tempting to reconcile with fluent but off the mark translation instead of zeroing in on the nuanced connotations.

The book betrays a strong sense of skilful reshaping, but occasionally turgidity obscures the meaning. Creative prowess and synthesising exuberance elude Sauda's poetry, and Sanjiv's renderings aptly affirm: “Jis Tirgi Se Roz hai Ushahaq Kaa Siyah/ Shayad Usi se Chera-e-Khuban Pe Til Bana” (the inkiness which leads each day/of lovers to be dark/is the thing maybe that makes / beloved's mark).

Similarily, Dard's poetry subtly rejects the maudlin and mundane notion of love and seeks to portray the ultimate or mystical concern of life in a diction made up of conversational lexicon. "Jag Mein Aa Kar Idhar Udhar Dekha/ Tu Hi Aya Nazar Jidhar Dekha". (I came into this world and looked around/you, manifest, in every place, I found).

Ghalib's widely admired ghazals do find their way in the anthology. However, they have come in for non-rhymed translations; here one comes across with renderings that make Ghalib's unparalleled cerebral outpourings tangible: "Yaa Rab Zamana Mujh ko Mitata hai kis Liye/ Lauh-e-Jahan Pe Harf-e-Mukarrar Nahin Hun Main". (Lord! the world erases me, pray, what is the cause?/ I am not a word, that on life's slate has been writ before)."Tire Vade par Jiye Ham To Ye Jaan Jhut Jana/Ki Khushi Se Mar na Jate Agar Etibar Hota". (It was your vow that made life, be not thus deceived/happily my life I'd give if could have but believed)".

Distinctive features

Saraf’s concise introduction of the poets readily acquaints the readers with the distinctive features of the poets. Not much is known about Shefta who was an accomplished poet, and a disciple of Momin, and Sanjiv opines with a marked sense of critical acuity. With refinement and sophistication of culture running through his veins, Shefta mastered the language and idioms of Delhi and developed an uncompromisingly fine taste of high poetry. He wrote Persian verse with Mirza Ghalib as a guide, but it is in Urdu poetry where he has left a mark of his own. His love-affair failed him in life but powered him to write some of the finest lines of Love-poetry."

Another remarkable feature of the anthology is an astutely drawn transliteration key as many non-Urdu speakers falter on this count. Sanjiv’s discerning selection and its impeccable translation is destined to blaze a new trail in the ever-increasing corpus of translation of Urdu poetry.