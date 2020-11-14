Authors

Rajputs with the golden guns

(Clockwise from top) A Sindhi percussion rifle, a rare pair of Chalembrom pistols, and an 18th century Rajput powder flask with embroidered velvet   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The skyline of Jodhpur is pinned in place by the mammoth silhouette of Mehrangarh on Bhaucheeria Hill and the regal dome of the Umaid Bhawan Palace on Chittar Hill. Between the two is defined the spirit of Marwar, forged by the sword in a thousand bloody battles in the heat of the Thar.

Through the centuries down to the First World War’s Haifa in 1918 — considered the last great cavalry action in military history — the Jodhpur Lancers were known for their reckless charge with only sword and lance. The Rajputs first encountered the firearm at the battle of Khanwa (1526) fought between Babur and Rana Sanga of Mewar. “The Rajputs had never seen anything like it before,” says Gaj Singh II, erstwhile ruler of Jodhpur (and head of the House of Rathore) in his foreword to Robert Elgood’s The Maharaja of Jodhpur’s Guns.

The book, published by Niyogi Books and Mehrangarh Museum Trust, is an amalgamation of historic Indian firearms, and is said to be the first on the subject. Mehrangarh, built in 1452 by Rao Jodha and described by English writer Rudyard Kipling as ‘the work of angels, fairies and giants… built by titans and coloured by the morning sun’, has been home to an extraordinary museum and centre of culture since 1972, when Gaj Singh II transformed the fort. It is also where some of the 350 guns whose images feature in the book, rest.

Author Robert Elgood and the book cover

Author Robert Elgood and the book cover   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

By the barrel

The UK-based Robert Elgood, an expert on the historic arms of Hindu India and the Islamic world, brings to his work a lifetime of passion for medieval armoury. With a degree in Islamic History from the School of Oriental and African Studies, London, a DPhil in Indian Anthropology from Oxford, and work experiences with Sotheby’s and the Wallace Collection, Elgood says, “My interest in arms and armour began at an early age. Islamic Arms, which I edited, comprising articles by international scholars, was published in 1979. I was invited to work in the newly-formed Islamic Department at Sotheby’s as an expert on Oriental arms.” Those years set off a series of books — on the arms collection of Shaikh Hasan al Thani in Qatar; Arms and Armour of Arabia; and the first book on Islamic firearms by the owner of the Tareq Rajab Museum, Kuwait in 1995.

Reading The Maharaja of Jodhpur’s Guns is like travelling from the 15th to the 20th century at a steady canter on a hardy Marwari horse. The first aspect of the book that strikes the reader is Elgood’s extraordinary research, spanning centuries, continents and private collections. In discussing the transfer of military and firepower technology through war and trade, he makes the subject integrated across Europe, the Arab and Turkish worlds, India and China.

However, the detailed conquests of marauding horsemen and warriors in chain mail may interest only the avid historian. For the lover of the aesthete, there is the rest of the book — over 300 pages of fine pictures of miniature paintings sourced from the Chester Beatty Library, Dublin; the Musee Guimet, Paris; and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; among others. There is also a detailed catalogue on every kind of gun that has been fired on the subcontinent.

With fine brushstrokes, Elgood discusses the invention of gunpowder, its arrival in India, the matchlock guns of the Portuguese Eastern empire, the Sindhi jezails with their exquisite muzzles, powder flasks made of mother of pearl, and sporting guns that were the highlight of game shooting expeditions.

Elgood, who had earlier catalogued the Maharaja of Jodhpur’s edged weapons, says he worked his “way through the maharaja’s personal possessions selecting any object that seemed interesting and high quality”. British gunmakers Holland and Holland and Purdeys also made their records available to him.

A late 19th century Punjabi shot flask

A late 19th century Punjabi shot flask   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tales of the brave

The book names many of the early guns of Jodhpur as matchlocks made in India. The design was essentially Mughal, copied from the Safavids of Iran, who, in turn, copied from the Turks who were inspired by the weaponry of the European armies they fought.

“The Rajput warriors despised guns, believing that a brave man should fight his enemy up close. They were usually paid more for a wound with a sword than the same wound caused by a gun,” says Elgood.

This, however, did not discourage Gaj Singh II’s grandfather, Maharaja Umaid Singh, from possessing some fine weapons, including a priceless enamelled 12-bore gun. His father, Maharaja Hanwant Singh, set up a gun factory in Mehrangarh.

“In the 19th century, the use of European guns became widespread in princely India and the Jodhpur armoury contains examples of the very best hunting guns,” says Elgood, adding, “Maharaja Umaid Singh was a great shikari and Maharaja Hanwant Singh was an expert gun designer. The Jodhpur collection, therefore, includes superb 20th century guns including a gold Colt automatic. The ivory grip bears the inscription as given by Umaid Singh to his son on his 21st birthday.”

There are also pages from the 1926 hunting diary of Maharaja Umaid Singh that make for some interesting and humorous reading, and tales of how a disguised .22 pen pistol came to be auctioned as part of the Mountbatten Collection.

Be it history that draws you or stories of brave adventure, the book is a record of why India’s royalty continues to remain the stuff of legend and how the firearm came to be for the Rathores, as treasured as the “Marwari horse and the sacred sword”.

Published by Niyogi Books, The Maharaja of Jodhpur’s Guns is priced at ₹4,500.

Comments
Related Articles

Brevity at its best: Bishan Sahai, Ruchi Ranjan and Ishika Ranjan on their book in drabble format

'Like a student eager to impress the teacher': Obama writes about Rahul Gandhi in his memoir

T.N. varsity withdraws Arundhati Roy’s book after ABVP’s objection

Kamala Harris books surge in popularity after election

Malayalam writer S. Hareesh bags 2020 JCB Prize for Literature

Down Daffodil Lane: on the newly-launched children’s publishing house

Rachna Bisht Rawat’s ‘Insomnia’ is an engaging collection of tales about the Indian Army

Shortz is T20 version of thrillers: Author Ravi Subramanian on his latest work

Writer Paul Zacharia chosen for Ezhuthachan Puraskaram

Author Krishna Udayasankar on 'The Cowherd Prince', the prequel to her trilogy series 'The Aryavarta Chronicles'

Nobel Laureate Elfriede Jelinek on how she uses theatre as a licence to seize speech

Triumph of Hindutva movement would mark end of ‘Indian idea’: Tharoor

British Indian author Anita Anand’s Jallianwala Bagh story shortlisted for history prize

Watch | Tahira Kashyap Khurrana speaks on her latest book

‘I am a pretty unfiltered person’: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana on her latest book, 'The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman'

Daniel Menaker, award-winning author and editor, dead at 79

Author Sarbpreet Singh’s latest book is on the Sikh massacre of 1984

Decoding AlUla with Robert Polidori

These short stories are an exploration of mortality during the pandemic

Tabish Khair’s reading recommendations
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 14, 2020 12:06:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/books/books-authors/rajputs-with-the-golden-guns/article33100056.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY