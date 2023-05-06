In Frames | Revisiting Rabindranath Tagore’s magic

May 06, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

There is a word of caution at the very beginning of My Reminscences, which Sir Rabindranath Tagore wrote at the age of 50. Tagore calls this not an autobiography but his life’s “memory pictures”.

“I then discovered... that Life’s memories are not Life’s history, but the original work of an unseen Artist.” He admits that this attempt to gather precise history from memory’s storehouse may be fruitless, “there is a fascination in looking over the pictures, a fascination which cast its spell on me.”

On Tagore’s 162nd birth anniversary, The Hindu unspools Tagore’s life, works, musings -- and his magic.

Born in present-day Kolkata in 1861, Tagore over the years has taken on many names: Gurudev, Kobiguru, Biswokobi. Gurudev, for his advocacy of unfettered learning. Kobiguru, which translates into “great poet”. And Biswokobi – poet of the world. No one label does justice to the bard, for Tagore took on many roles: as a romantic poet, philosopher, social reformer, composer, and even a painter. In 1931, he became the first non-European to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature.

His oeuvre throbs with great universality and love, a treatise on which he founded an experimental school at Santiniketan in 1917, seeking to “make Santiniketan the connecting thread between India and the world [and] a world center for the study of humanity somewhere beyond the limits of nation and geography.” The school, which later became Visva-Bharati University in 1921, would become his permanent residence.

The next two decades, up until his death in 1941, were spent travelling across East Asia, America and Europe to scatter ideas of humanism, global peace and internationalism – ideals that formed the scaffoldings of his work. When the artist and critic William Rothenstein first met Tagore in Calcutta in 1910, he drew a famous set of portrait drawings of him. “I discerned an inner charm as well as great physical beauty, which I tried to set down with my pencil,” he commented.

Tagore’s legacy is a living canon – an undying influence that continues to shape art, artists and the politics of modern civilisation.

In Letters to a Friend, a collection of letters Rabindranath Tagore wrote to educator and social reformer C. F. Andrews, Andrews wrote of the time Tagore spoke about his wife and children’s death.

“The Poet soke of the days and hours wherein Death itself became a loved companion — no longer the king of terrors, but altogether transformed into a cherished friend. You know (he said to me), tliis death was a great blessing to me. I had through it all, day day, a sense of fulfilment, of completion, as if nothing were lost. I felt that if even an atom in the universe seemed lost, it could never actually perish. It was not mere resignation that came to me, but the sense of a fuller life. I knew then, at last, what Death was. It was perfection.”

Peace and joy, Andrews remarked, had come out triumphant despite deep suffering. Such is also the story of his majestic vision, always tinted with wonder and magic.

This is an undated photo of Sir Rabindranath Tagore, Hindu poet, writer and philosopher, in Calcutta, India. Tagore was born in Calcutta in 1861 and was the first Asian to receive the Nobel Prize in literature in 1913. He was knighted in 1915, but denounced the honour in 1919 to protest against British policy in Punjab. He died on Aug. 7, 1941. (AP Photo)

In this July 12, 1930 file photo, Rabindranath Tagore is shown while in Berlin, Germany. In 1913, Tagore became the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature for what the Swedish Academy described as "his profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse." Tagore played a pivotal role in popularising Indian culture in the West through such works as "Gitanjali: Song Offerings." (AP Photo, File)

A picture of the poet Young Rabindranath Tagore taken with his wife, Shrimati Mrinalini Devi. (Published in The Hindu on May 01, 2011) Photo: The Hindu Archives

A portrait of Rabindranath Tagore. Tagore’s poems and prose are laced with a deep sensitivity to the human condition and its relationship with nature. The years of him living in East Bengal near the Padma River, in the 1890s, when he went to manage his family’s estate in Shilaidaha would bring to sharp focus notes of love and loss, cities and villages, loss and longing, nature and supernatural, innocence and childhood. . He later called this period “the most productive period of my literary life … when, under the shelter of obscurity, I enjoyed the greatest freedom my life has ever known.”

A photo of Sir Rabindranath Tagore photographed in Santinekatan, West Bengal. He named the school Visva-Bharati, laying the foundation stone of the school on December 24, 1918.

People's reception in honour of Rabindranath Tagore at 99, Gower street, London in 1931.

Dr. Rabindranath Tagore, when in Berlin, paid a visit to Professor Albert Einstein in his cottage at Caputh near Berlin, where the two world famous men had an enjoyable time. (Pd. in The Hindu Illustrated Weekly dated 24/08/1930 Pg.09)

An undated picture of Rabindranath Tagore as seen with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Bose’s first interaction with Tagore happened in 1914, when he was a student of Presidency College, Calcutta, and visited Santiniketan with some of his fellow students. Tagore and Bose held discussions on art, ideals of nation state and philosophy. In a letter dated May 1939, Tagore famously wrote to Bose: “Subhas Chandra, I am a Bengali poet. I hail you as the Deshnayak or the leader of the nation on behalf of Bengal...Bengal will not die after being tormented by destiny - we need you to raise this hope in the whole Nation.”

A characteristic portrait of Rabindranath Tagore. Tagore won the Nobel Prize in 1913 for his lyrical compendium titled Gītāñjali, his most famous work. Gītāñjali is a mystical exploration of faith, knowledge, human condition and civilisation. In the introduction to Gītāñjali, W.B. Yeats wrote: “I have carried the manuscript of these translations with me for days, reading it in railway trains, or on the top of omnibuses and in restaurants, and I have often had to close it lest some stranger would see how much it moved me.”“I have carried the manuscript of these translations with me for days, reading it in railway trains, or on the top of omnibuses and in restaurants, and I have often had to close it lest some stranger would see how much it moved me.”

Two of the master minds of modern India, Rabindranath Tagore and Jawaharlal Nehru, engaged in deep conversation on November 4, 1936 at the sylvan retreat of the poet at Bolpur. (Pd. in The Hindu dated 9/11/1936).

Photo of Sir Rabindranath Tagore. Tagore literary and ideological reach placed him in the company of visionaries and intellectuals -- including W.B. Yeats, Einstein, French writer and Nobel Laureate Romain Rolland. His correspondence with Rolland, which transcends nations and languages, were documented in 2018 publication. Rolland wrote in his diary that Tagore’s lectures were a “turning point in the history of mankind” and described the poet/philosopher as a “burning flame of joy, which is always shrouded in a fog of melancholy in the West”.

Dr. Rabindranath Tagore as an artist, standing beside one of his paintings at the 56th Street Galleries, New York (23.05.1937) (Frontline dated Jan.10-23,1987)

Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba at a reception given by Poet Rabindranath Tagore at the mango grove in Shantiniketan during their visit on February 17, 1940. Gandhiji was on a three-day visit to Shantiniketan on February 17, 1940.

Gandhiji with Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at Viswabharati, in Santiniketan, the renounced Centre of Culture and Learning in February 1940 where Mahathma Gandhi spent three enjoyable days with the poet. Gandhiji was on a three-day visit to Shantiniketan on February 17, 1940.

Sir Maurice Gwyer, Dr. Rabindranath Tagore, Dr.Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan coming out from Sinha Sadan, Santiniketan after the Oxford University Convocation on August 7, 1940.