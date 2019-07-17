Mystery in the hills

In a remote corner of Coonoor, lives the wheelchair bound tycoon Bhaskar Fernandez, in his colonial mansion called Greybrooke Manor. He’s written two wills — one that details the inheritance if he has a natural death and another, if he were to be killed.

Bhaskar summons detective Athreya to a celebration that has all his family members in attendance. A landslide cuts the mansion from the rest of the hill town, making it vulnerable to crime. R V Raman’s A Will to Kill (Harper Collins; ₹399), by the author’s own admission in a note that comes with the book, is modelled on classical mysteries like the ones written by Agatha Christie, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Edgar Wallace. The story unfolds in a setting where time crawls by and the eucalyptus-scented hills of Ooty and Coonoor conceal a spooky legend that adds to the mystery.

Edited excerpts from an interview with the author:

Your previous books have been corporate thrillers, each set in a different industry. A Will to Kill is a whodunnit with a family story. What prompts you to explore a new space each time?

Writers typically tend to stay with one sector (initially, at least) — like [John] Grisham with law and Ravi Subramanian with banking. I, however, had decided to set each of my four thrillers in a different sector — banking (Fraudster), stock market (Insider), eCommerce (Saboteur) and media (Conspirator). The reason for writing domestic murder mysteries is two-fold — first, I had devoured whodunnits during my school and college days. I always intended to write one, but I didn’t have the confidence earlier. Writing the corporate thriller series gave me the confidence. Second, I believe that pure murder mysteries [like A Will to Kill] are more difficult to write than thrillers are. So, I wanted to get to them after trying my hand at thrillers.

What are some of your favourites among the crime thrillers by Agatha Christie and Arthur Conan Doyle?

It’s always difficult to pick favourites from a collection of excellent books. The two Christie books that I go back to time and again are And Then There Were None and The Mysterious Affair at Styles. There’s something unique about them that attracts me. As far as Sherlock Holmes is concerned, the special ones for me are The Adventure of Silver Blaze, The Red-Headed League and The Hound of Baskervilles. They have that thread of cold Holmesian logic in them that fascinates me. The solution is hidden in plain sight, so to speak.

What went into the characterisation of Athreya, the backstory of whom isn't discussed much in your book?

While creating Athreya, I wanted to avoid a stereotype that we see so often — a flawed, middle-aged male with a broken/breaking marriage, who is about to be fired from his job. As Athreya was to fit into a traditional, cozy, whodunit atmosphere, I made him a person who would blend into such a setting. The future Athreya books also have similar atmospheres.

I have deliberately not shown Athreya’s backstory in the first book. I will do so progressively.

Was Bhaskar Fernandez modelled on someone you knew?

No. While several characters in my earlier books were partly modelled on people I know, Bhaskar is completely new.

In some ways, he is the manifestation of an image I have in my mind of a strong, hardened man who has faced down many disappointments and challenges in life. He is a man who has had to make tough choices. If I do get to meet such a person, he would have my respect.

Was any part of the story, the crime related to art for instance, inspired by true incidents?

The crime is a figment of my imagination. I have had very little to do with paintings and art. My only familiarity comes from what I read in the papers or in novels. In fact, I had to read up about paintings while writing the book.

The setting of the story, in Coonoor and Ooty, is replete with colonial charm. Did you consider other regions in India as well?

Oh yes! I considered several, some of which will be seen in future Athreya novels. Having set four stories in bustling cities, I wanted to place my first whodunit in a remote, colonial setting that could take readers back in time. The Nilgiris fit the bill admirably. The next Athreya story is set in Bundelkhand, on the banks of the Betwa. Bundelkhand is rich in history and legend, and an ideal setting for an eerie mystery. The third novel is set in Uttarakhand, in the shadow of Nanda Devi.

A Will to Kill faintly brought back memories of Murder on the Orient Express in the manner it brings together a bunch of people in a secluded space, and each of them being interrogated. Were you aware of that similarity?

Actually, no. But now that you mention it, I see the similarity. However, there are multiple stories in which Poirot interviews witnesses/suspects sequentially. But the number might not have been 12 or 13 [like in the case of A Will to Kill].