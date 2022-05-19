Easy like Sunday morning: on authors

2. Born on May 22, 1907, Georges Prosper Remi was an author and illustrator who created a series of adventure books that have been loved across generations. Many of his characters, who have become iconic, were based on people in his life: like his father and uncle, who were twins, and used to go on walks with matching bowler hats and walking sticks. His books were well researched: in one, he got the science of landing on the moon right 15 years before the event. What is the name of the series that is named after the lead character who is supposed to be a journalist?