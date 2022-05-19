‘There is nothing more deceptive than an obvious fact’
Sunday Quiz
Easy like Sunday morning: on authors
Born on May 22, 1859, this man played cricket with James Barrie, Rudyard Kipling, H.G. Wells and P.G. Wodehouse. He trained to be an ophthalmologist, but due to a lack of patients he started writing. Because he was overweight, he was not inducted by the British army; but he was knighted for writing a pamphlet defending British actions in South Africa. In 1912, he became one of the first to use the word ‘dinosaur’ in fiction. Who was this author whose works have become globally famous?
Arthur Conan Doyle
2.
Born on May 22, 1907, Georges Prosper Remi was an author and illustrator who created a series of adventure books that have been loved across generations. Many of his characters, who have become iconic, were based on people in his life: like his father and uncle, who were twins, and used to go on walks with matching bowler hats and walking sticks. His books were well researched: in one, he got the science of landing on the moon right 15 years before the event. What is the name of the series that is named after the lead character who is supposed to be a journalist?
Tintin Series
3.
There is a particular phrase that was made popular in Sherlock Holmes movies, but is not found in the original books. Sherlock mentions the first part of the phrase in The Crooked Man, and a version of the latter part in The Cardboard Box. The first instance of the whole phrase is in the book Psmith, Journalist by P.G. Wodehouse. What phrase is this?
Elementary my dear Watson
4.
Melanogrammus aeglefinus is a saltwater ray-finned fish from the cod family. It is a popular fish, sold fresh or smoked, and most often used to make the fish and chips in the U.K. When Georges Remi asked his wife what was for dinner, she replied ‘A sad English fish’, and mentioned the common name of this fish. This inspired him to name a lead character in his series after the fish. What is the name?
Haddock
5.
The Baker Street Irregulars are a group who help Sherlock Holmes in his detective work. Holmes says they are able to “go everywhere and hear everything, are as sharp as needles” and that all they want is organisation. Who are these intelligence agents he calls “the Baker Street division of the detective police force?”
Homeless street children/ Street urchins
6.
Ang Tharkay is considered one of the greatest exponents of a certain skill inherent to his ethnic group. This group, which means ‘East People’, originated from East Tibet. In one book by Remi, the heroes are led through treacherous mountains by Tharkay to help find their friend. In 1953, Tharkay’s student, along with a New Zealander, became the first in the world to achieve a feat. What is the name of this group of people, and in which book is Tharkay given tribute?
Sherpas, Tintin in Tibet
7.
In 1893, Conan Doyle and his wife Louisa went to the Swiss Alps. She had been diagnosed with tuberculosis and Doyle hoped the clean mountain air would help her. While there, he decided to try a then virtually unknown Norwegian sport. He wrote a humorous article about his attempts to learn the sport, which became very popular. This led to the spread of this sport in the Swiss Alps. What sport is this for which Switzerland has now become a top destination thanks to Doyle?
Skiing
8.
Remi’s first girlfriend was Marie-Louise Van Cutsem who was known by the nickname ‘Milou’, which is a combination of Marie and Louise. He paid tribute to her by naming a central character that saves the day many times with his quick action. Translated as natkhat in Hindi, how better do we know Milou who apparently also has a taste for whiskey?
Snowy
9.
Conan Doyle met this man in 1920 and they bonded over spiritualism. Doyle believed in spirits and that one could communicate with the dead, while the other person was a sceptic who considered all mediums frauds. Doyle believed his wife could talk to his friend’s departed mother and even conducted a séance. The friend called it a sham and refused to trust him. Who was this friend who wriggled out of this situation just like his great escapes in his real life?
Harry Houdini
10.
This inventor holds three Ph.D.s, in nuclear and theoretical physics, and planetary astronomy. Although his inventions are meant to benefit humankind, they usually end up causing some chaos. The character was inspired by Swiss physicist and balloon enthusiast Auguste Piccard, who used to teach in Brussels. What is the name of this character who gets into many predicaments due to his hearing difficulties?