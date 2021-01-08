Pulitzer Prize-winning author Neil Sheehan dies at 84

Washington

Neil Sheehan, a reporter and Pulitzer Prize-winning author who broke the story of the Pentagon Papers for The New York Times and who chronicled the deception at the heart of the Vietnam War in his epic book about the war, died on Thursday. He was 84.

Sheehan died on Thursday morning of complications from Parkinson's disease, said his daughter, Catherine Sheehan Bruno.

His account of the Vietnam War, A Bright Shining Lie: John Paul Vann and America in Vietnam, took him 15 years to write. The 1988 book won the Pulitzer Prize for non-fiction.

Sheehan served as a war correspondent for United Press International and then the Times in the early days of U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War in the 1960s. It was there that he developed a fascination with what he would call “our first war in vain” where “people were dying for nothing.”

As a national writer for the Times based in Washington, Sheehan was the first to obtain the Pentagon Papers, a massive history of U.S. involvement in Vietnam ordered up by the Defense Department. Daniel Ellsberg, a former consultant to the Defense Department who had previously leaked Vietnam-related documents to Sheehan, had copied the papers and made arrangements to get them to Sheehan.