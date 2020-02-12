A way with lines and curves

Cartoonists today have to constantly tread the thin line between freedom of expression and causing offence, says Prasannan Anickad. A cartoonist for over four decades, he has seen how the art has evolved, flourishing and struggling to survive through trying times. Prasannan recently launched his book on cartoons, Akruthi Vikruthi, at the Krithi International Literature and Knowledge Festival.

A compilation of his own selected cartoons that were published in contemporary newspapers and publications, the book carries a note on each cartoon. “I thought that would provide context, especially to a young reader.”

One of his popular cartoons, which is a map of India drawn using the faces of its prime ministers starting with Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi, sets the tone for the book. The political cartoons are evocative of the times they were published. National and State issues robed in wit brings back memories of past governments and policies, along with a smile.

“Cartoonists constantly pushed boundaries through humour and satire. Cartoons were a powerful tool. Now, however, I don’t know if they wield the same power. The social climate has changed drastically and I feel we have become more intolerant as a people,” he says.

Prasannan conducted his cartooning life alongside his daily routine as an employee at the Kottayam District Co-operative Bank. While he juggled numbers at work, he let his imagination have a free reign at night. “I used to work late into the night. Cartoons have been an enduring passion and I didn’t see it as work.” He retired in May, 2019, and devotes most of his time now to cartoons.

Cartooning is not treated with the same seriousness it was a few decades ago. Technology, Prasannan suspects, has to play a role in it. “When we didn’t have technology to rely on, there was great synchronisation between the brain and the hand. Computers may have made it a lot easier for cartoonists, but in a small way at least, it has made the process mechanical.B ack in the day, if the publication needed a colour cartoon, the artists had to manually colour it, using water colour or some such thing. Today, the process has been completely eliminated thanks to the computer.”

He, however, prefers putting black pen to paper. “It comes naturally to me.”

The self-taught artist says every cartoonist starts off by imitating someone. “My idol was Shankar, who famously and fearlessly took on figures of authority.” It is only over time that a cartoonist evolves his own style and identity. His works were also hugely influenced by cartoonists Toms and Yesudasan.

This is Prasannan’s third published book — the first Cartoon Kalari, is a cartoon tutorial for children and the second, Anavara, is a collection of his elephant drawings.

Having won several awards and recognition for his cartoons, Prasannan has also dabbled in scripts for television shows. He scripted and presented a 28-episode docu-fiction on elephants for Kairali channel. Prasannan was the Kerala Cartoon Academy Chairman from 2009-2013.

Akruthi Vikruthi is published by Don Books, Kottayam.