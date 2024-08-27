Prajwala founder Sunitha Krishnan on her fight for dignity for survivors of assault

By Smruti S, Sneha Sadhukan

Every year, an alarming three million women and children fall victim to trafficking, with 45% of these victims being children. Sunitha Krishnan, co-founder of Prajwala in Hyderabad, has dedicated her life to eradicating sex trafficking since 1996.

Prajwala is one of Asia’s largest institutions combatting sex crimes, focusing on rescuing trafficked women and children, reuniting them with their families, and working alongside governments and non-profit organizations to raise awareness about these pressing issues.

Recently, Sunitha launched her autobiography, I Am What I Am: A Memoir (Westland Books), at Bengaluru International Centre, which provides readers with insight into her work at Prajwala, her views on the systemic sexual exploitation of women and children, and the challenges faced in changing societal attitudes towards survivors.

A survivor of rape herself, Sunitha chose not to succumb to self pity but to instead actively fight against these injustices. At the launch, Geeta Menon, co-founder of Stree Jagruti Samiti in Bengaluru, was in praise of Sunitha’s resilience. “It was Sunitha’s choice not to be cowed down by anger, hurt, and humiliation. It is easy to retreat into a shell, but she pledged to fight for survivors and against sex crimes.” Stree Jagruti Samiti is an association that works to protect the rights of domestic workers in the city.

In her memoir, Sunitha challenges the glamorisation of sex work in pop culture; she particularly referenced the depiction of sex workers in the movie Mehboob ki Mehendi. While films may depict escorts as enjoying an appealing lifestyle, Sunitha’s narrative reveals the deep pain and exploitation that pervades the profession.

Her book also explores the ideas that misrepresent sex work as a voluntary choice, a standard of women’s freedom. According to Sunitha, the notion of women’s freedom is supported by substantial power and funding that infringe on one’s rights. Traffickers manipulate the idea of women’s agency, convincing victims that selling sex is a personal decision. Women who enter the industry as children or under coercion may internalise these misleading beliefs over time.

Sunitha emphasised that the past sufferings of a former child sex worker does not disappear with adulthood and advocates that self-determination cannot ignore the reality that many women in prostitution were trafficked or have limited choices. The term ‘sex worker’ should not replace ‘woman in prostitution’, which is legally defined as commercial sexual exploitation. Recognising this distinction is crucial to fostering dialogue about exit strategies for those seeking to leave this life behind.

The book also discusses how rescued sex workers are evaluated for their emotional, social, and vocational readiness to reintegrate into mainstream society and how Prajwala focuses on treating each individual according to their specific needs. Sunitha gave inexperienced volunteers a heads-up with regards to challenges faced in this line of work.

“Getting beaten up or physically assaulted is not the only thing that you face when you enter this space. When you are fighting a revenue-driven industry, your revenues should match theirs and most of the time it doesn’t. So you struggle and that struggle is part of this choice.”

Sunitha Krishnan’s unwavering commitment to fighting sex trafficking and supporting survivors sheds light on the harsh realities of this issue; it urges society to reevaluate its perceptions and take action to support the affected.