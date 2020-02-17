Perumal Murugan’s ‘Amma’ is woven with memories, love and tears

She took him by the hand and they trudged their way through a journey called life. She squeezed his tiny fingers in a way that promised him hope and reassurance. That her presence and warmth would last for eternity, until that fateful day she left him to survive on his own. She, was a mother in Perumal Murugan’s case.

The author’s latest book, Amma, is not just a memoir of his mother, Perumaayi, but a labyrinth of memories that any child would relate to. “I remember the time when amma used to walk with me. I somehow liked holding her hands. That visual is still fresh in me,” says Perumal Murugan, recounting an imagery that would form the basis of writing Amma, his first non-fiction book in English, translated by Nandini Murali and Kavitha Muralidharan.

Memories of mother

Perumaayi passed away in 2012 of Parkinson’s. That day, Murugan could only trade words for tears. He wrote two essays mourning the loss of a companion who was more than just a mother. “I thought I should write something when she died. At least, that was my initial reaction,” he says, adding that the idea to develop it into a full-fledged book was an afterthought that came from ‘Kalachuvadu’ Kannan, his publisher in Tamil. Murugan would “subconsciously” impart anecdotal references about his mother in his speeches at literary festivals, that further convinced him to write this book. But soon, he was clouded with self-doubt on determining the structure — whether to make it biographical or not. “I don’t have details to support amma’s history starting from her date of birth. That’s when I decided to make it into a collection of essays,” he says, “I thought I should capture the amma who lives in my memories. That’s the amma I wanted to present to the world.”

Writing that births out of nostalgia is both a blessing and a curse. While it certainly allows you to revisit and relive memories, it also has the power to make one feel remorseful. Murugan says he did reconsider certain episodes that he could have handled with more clarity. “That’s basic human nature, right? Even though we looked after her during her last days, there’s this lingering feeling that we could have done better.”

A book cover of ‘Amma’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Perumaayi is a recurrent character name in his novels. “It’s a common name in our village for people born in the month of Purattasi. Men are usually named Perumal, also my father’s name, and women are named Perumaayi. So, I have a bit of both of them in me,” he says. But the book documents very little about his father, with whom he shared a cold relationship — something he wrote in detail in Nizhal Mutrattu Ninaivugal. “Our personalities never matched; he was impulsive and I was quite reserved,” he says, about the equation they shared since childhood, “Which is why he used to mock me for my personality.”

All said and done, Murugan says he had a joyful childhood with memories of amma, goats, cows and village life — like the world his characters inhabit.

Into a writer’s world

“The weight of memory was harder than the might of my pen,” remarks Murugan. He cites a particular chapter in Amma that left him filled with rage and remorse in equal measure. It is where he talks about the time Perumaayi was robbed of the colours of life, when she became a widow. “I felt really bad for her even while writing it. Had I been aware of the politics of wearing a white sari back then, I would have made some effort to avoid the practise,” he says.

Words to films Perumal Murugan has received offers for the movie adaptation of Madhurobhagan, the infamous novel for which he announced a literary suicide. But nothing concrete has developed so far. One of his short stories has now been made into a feature film. He has written the dialogues for the movie.

How much of Murugan is left in the books translated in English? “Readers have received the English novels the same way as Tamil. This goes on to explain that I’ve breached the language barrier,” he says with a laugh.

But the heartwarming aspect of the book — divided into 22 chapters or rather essays — lies in the fact that the foreword is written by Murugan’s wife, Ezhilarasi. It did take a while for Perumaayi to approve of his wife, given theirs was an inter-caste marriage. “But amma accepted her for who she is,” he says, adding that his mother and wife shared a healthy relationship, which he considers a rarity. He had reservations about the reception Amma would get, as opposed to his other novels given the deeply personal nature of the memoir. The response, however, has been heartening for him. “I managed to bring them [readers] into my world. They, especially girls, are able to relate to it because it’s a story about a mother,” he adds.

Murugan never read out his writing to his mother. That was taken care of either by his wife or daughters. “Of all people, amma knew on whom the characters or events were based. Sometimes she would even guess the womb of my story,” he laughs, “Whatever little she heard of my writing, she only said nice things.”

Perumaayi, as Ezhilarasi says in the book, continues to be an invisible companion in his life.

Amma is published by Westland Publications and is priced at ₹399