On popular demand

Does poignant portrayal of every occurrence still put interactive social media buffs on a celebrated site of hope, dreams, despair, introspection, and self-discovery? Do the multi-linear narratives of commonplace romantic experience and the uncomplicated process of living with social conformity make a big splash in the world where selfie has become a folk art?

Gifted writer

Nicholas Sparks, J. K. Rowling and Chetan Bhagat’s immense popularity provides the answer and it is a conclusive ‘yes’. They are not the only bestselling writers as many authors of different languages can vie with them and one of them is the celebrated and prolific Urdu writer, Masroor Jahan, whose short stories, employing vivid and exciting plot, sharp and witty dialogues, engaging characters and nuanced functional prose, go beyond the dime fiction.

Her two collections – “Naqal-e-Makani” and ‘Khwab Dar Khwab”, carrying 30 short stories, two novelettes, and three sketches appeared recently.

The tantalising prose demands that it is to be read straight through from beginning to end. Masroor Jahan, extremely popular in the subcontinent, has depicted all the contradictions of life through the eyes of an individual whose warm-hearted love surfaces in her oeuvre comprising 500 short stories and 65 novels.

Entitlement must not make one insensitive to the plight of the other, no matter how intimate two individuals are. Sometimes evildoers seem more considerate than those who share a strong emotional bond. Masroor Jahan’s story “Lutera” brilliantly depicts how a miscreant abducted a married woman but when he realised that the woman is pregnant, he let her go but her husband has not cared about her medical condition. It prompted the heroine to conclude “can a husband put the well being of his offspring being nurtured in the womb into jeopardy just to fulfil his lust? Pregnancy has softened a hardened criminal though he can rape her if he wishes. The delinquent was her husband, Prakash who virtually raped her”.

Abstract and vexed questions that remain unanswered for five years hardly find their way in her stories whose creative dexterity makes everyday disasters, the decimation of age-old cultural values and the perils of chasing ambitions like a hot commodity.

Further yearning for companionship produces a sense of benightedness and it is astutely depicted in the story “Basharat”. Romance is always a timely topic and it simultaneously cultivates a sense of intimacy, belonging and a sense of alienation and Masroor Jahan is intrigued by a series of such manifestations of desire. Her stories, “Intizar Ki Sadi”, “Khwab Dar Khwab”, “Qafas”, “Pichhla Darwaza”, “Izzatdaar”, “Do Raha”, “Dhanak Ke Saat Rang”, “Khoye Hue Lamhe”, “Apna Suraj aur Apna Chand” weave a captivating narrative of desire that ticks rage, pity and solace at once.

Communal harmony and cultural cohesion is the topic that captures the wakeful attention of the prominent writer. “Gudiya” and “Zaroorat” offer priceless insights into the human psyche that is both terrifying and exhilarating. Unostentatious love can fetch moments of epiphany and this is what Masroor Jahan creatively documented in her short story “Sath Sath”.

The author’s sweep is quite amazing and female protagonists of her stories do not conjure up self-pity. In her stories, a woman is not presented as a completely helpless entity as she is invested with the tremendous potentiality of shaping her destiny.

Committed to the silenced

Masroor Jahan’s creative outpourings manifest her unflinching commitment to the silenced and dispossessed and who cannot be put into the fixed definition of religion, caste and creed. Her many stories, drawing sustenance from immediate concerns, conjure up a bout of bliss and also show the risk of ruin. Masroor Jahan’s nuanced writings make it clear that romantic flourish is not doomed at all and her stories are not vulnerable to technological advancement. Book is still an inseparable part of popular entertainment.