'No Presents Please' wins American translation award

Tejaswini Niranjana had translated the original Kannada short stories collection written by Jayant Kaikini to English

No Presents Please: Mumbai Stories, a collection of short stories by Jayant Kaikini translated from Kannada by Tejaswini Niranjana, has won American Literary Translators Association’s National Translation Award for 2021 for prose.

The judges have said that the collection “deserves all the presents for its intimate and life-affirming portrayal of ordinary people in Mumbai... Each story is a perfectly crafted world where the unexpected suddenly expands the reader’s horizons in a single thrilling and affecting moment.”

The winner will be awarded a $2,500 prize.

Ms. Niranjana is a cultural theorist and translator. Mr. Kaikini is best known for stories that look at mega-cities through the eyes of their ordinary, mostly lower-middle class, inhabitants. He is also a well-known film lyricist.

The work had also won the prestigious DSC Prize for South Asian Literature in 2019.