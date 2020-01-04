Nehru did not keep secrets, says Prof Madhavan K. Palat

The Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru (SWJN) is a massive scholarly undertaking that puts together the writings of India’s first prime minister. SWJN not only documents Nehru’s life and ideas but also, along with the Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi (CWMG), is often the starting point for an understanding and analysis of the making of modern India — its politics, economy, society, culture, foreign policy, etc. The SWJN project that began in 1972 came to a successful completion recently. Professor Madhavan Palat, chief editor of the SWJN, speaks about the project that took nearly 50 years and 100 volumes.

Congratulations on the completion of what is a monumental project. Can you briefly outline its scope and history?

The project was launched in the 1960s and the first volume appeared in 1972 with S. Gopal as editor. After his illness and death in 2002, a number of different editors came and went, and the work slowed down somewhat, especially as they worked part time, given their other commitments. I took over as the full-time editor in 2011.

Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru (SWJN) is divided into two series, the first up to 1946, the second from September 2, 1946, when Nehru assumed office in the interim government, until his death on May 27, 1964. The first series has 15 volumes, the second 85. The volumes vary in size, but the average is about 600 to 800 pages each. They contain Nehru’s correspondence, speeches, interviews, official notes and minutes, and articles. The three big books that he published, Glimpses of World History, Autobiography, and The Discovery of India, are not included in these series.

The edition of Gandhi’s works is called The Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi. Why is this the Selected Works?

For the good reason that much of Nehru’s correspondence and minutes have not been released by the Government of India (GOI) and it does not seem likely that they will be released in the foreseeable future. These relate especially to external affairs and Kashmir, but they also include many other documents which are whimsically withheld for no apparent reason.

So what is the prime source for the SWJN volumes?

The core of this collection is from the papers held in Nehru’s house, chiefly office copies. To these have been added a substantial number of documents collected in the 1970s and 1980s from different ministries at the instance of Indira Gandhi. Gopal assembled these archives from diverse sources, prepared multiple copies, and devised the procedures for editing. There have been few additions thereafter. Certain important documents not available from GOI sources but available from official U.S. sources have been included. The most striking of these are Nehru’s two letters on November 19, 1962 to John F. Kennedy desperately seeking American air support when Chinese forces had broken through Indian defences, most of the North-East Frontier Agency was under their control, and Assam, Tripura, Manipur and Nagaland lay exposed.

You are primarily a historian of pre-revolutionary Russia. How did you end up as Nehru’s editor? How did you prepare yourself for this task?

I do not quite know why I was asked. The preparation for this task is just academic experience of about 35 years or more. Historians know archives, they understand what historians are looking for in published archives, and that is enough. What is assumed to be Nehru expertise is of secondary importance. Of course, you need to know your Indian history, which I am comfortable with even if I had not specialised in it.

Have you changed any of the editorial strategies on taking over as editor?

Until volume 44, much was omitted as this was only a selected works. From volume 44, I published nearly everything so that scholars would be saved the labour and the time of working in the archives. Hence, there are 43 volumes for the period September 1946 to September 1958 (12 years), but 42 volumes for the period October 1958 to May 1964 (five and a half years). Similarly, in the later volumes, maps of the boundaries, the disputed areas, etc. have been included.

I see that you have included Nehru’s Hindi writings in the original.

It was the practice to include only the English translations of the Hindi speeches; from volume 44, the original Hindi has been published along with translations; and generally a document has been inserted in the original language, where available, be it in Arabic, French, German, or Russian. Similarly, departing from earlier practice, from volume 46, letters received by Nehru have been included as appendices. These are letters to which Nehru has replied or otherwise made reference. It makes reading Nehru’s own letters more meaningful.

If Nehru expressed exceptional interest in some article, it has been inserted so that readers may see what caught his interest. Sometimes, the recordings of the speeches are not available, so the newspaper report has been used as substitute.

Nehru was a lonely man in his last years. Is there anything of a personal nature in these volumes?

Not really. He did not say privately what he would not publicly or officially. There are, of course, items from family correspondence, whatever is available, but they are not of special interest.

Technology has changed so much since the project commenced. How has this impacted it? You have overseen 42 volumes in the space of eight years — that averages five volumes a year! How did you manage this?

First, I insisted on computers, and banished those manual typewriters which were still in use. Second, I was editor full time, the only one this series has had. Third, I did everything from selection, correction of transcripts, annotation, down to proofreading, and I asked my editorial staff to correct my work. They did a splendid job, it drastically reduced the burden on them and on me, and it went much faster that way.

Can you share some interesting anecdote either from the volumes or from your experience of editing the volumes? Surely there must have been wild goose chases, dead ends, mistaken identities, incomplete documents, wrong decipherments…

Yes, any number. Once I spent four days editing Nehru’s speech in the Congress Party in Parliament, because their transcripts were always atrocious. Then I saw Nehru’s letter to Mahavir Tyagi refusing to edit that very speech as it was unintelligible to him! Identities were often a problem as people with the same last name with different initials crop up and Nehru himself would confuse them. I have often had to insert that giveaway word, “probably”, in an identification in a footnote. Documents were often incomplete: there were speeches of which four versions would be found, a transcript of the recording, the Press Information Bureau version, a published version, and another unidentified one. One or the other would be incomplete and I would have to work my way through these multiple versions.

One of my strangest experiences was discovering the minutes of Nehru’s meeting with Kennedy in November 1961. This was not the official record, and I am sure GOI intended to keep it confidential for all eternity. But it was included by the Foreign Secretary, M.J. Desai, as an appendix to a circular letter to ambassadors, and it slipped through the net into our hands in that fashion. It was a copy, badly typed on bad paper, without even citing the file number.

Many historians take first recourse to SWJN when they start on any contemporary theme. I usually direct postgraduate students when they embark on their first projects to CWMG and SWJN. Now that the project is complete, can you outline its broad use?

Since Nehru was both a major leader of the national movement and prime minister, and since he wrote and spoke on every subject, the SWJN is a fine starting point on anything. There are vast amounts on communalism, caste, language politics, the formation of States, on the Akali agitation, non-alignment, planning, on the responses to the Chinese invasion, though little on actual policymaking, on corruption, on his appointments, and so on. His speeches are an invaluable source on his ideas on history, culture, secularity, religion, science, art and similar matters.

What about the future? Will there be supplementary volumes like in CWMG to mop up leftover material? Do you hope new material will be opened by both GOI and the Nehru family?

There is an enormous amount in our own hands, that is, the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund, which has not been included in the earlier volumes; and, of course, newer material constantly comes to light. I doubt whether GOI will release anything new, except titbits, because it is their tendency not to release archives.

Unfortunately, there are no plans to bring out supplementary volumes. Funding is always a problem.

Will there be an online edition? Or is the project being wound up?

What has been published will be put online, but not additional matter since that amounts to a fresh edition, and once again it is a question of funds.

You are a midnight’s child and grew up in Nehru’s India. Having rummaged through his papers and edited them with care, has your evaluation of Nehru undergone any change? In a context where we have a party in power that is hell-bent on demonising Nehru, what does Nehru have to say to 21st century India?

Yes, my opinion of Nehru has undergone a remarkable change, and entirely for the better. This does not always happen, since archives tend to reveal dark secrets. But Nehru did not keep secrets. One of the things that struck me was his enormous decency, he never wrote a nasty word, although he was famous for being short-tempered. He invariably supported his subordinates, whereas I would get impatient reading some of their absurd letters to him. What I long ago assumed to be weakness in him was, I can see, his determination to bring people together, to keep this highly fragmented country united. Contradictions have to be managed, they cannot be eliminated. He even permitted the RSS to parade officially in the Republic Day march-past in 1963. He was the most unifying, the least divisive, of all our leaders since Independence; those who demonise him today could afford to learn from him the best in Indian nationalism.

Having breathed Nehru day and night for the last eight years do you plan to write something — perhaps a biography or a long, reflective monograph or essay?

No, I do not plan a biography. There are excellent biographies already, not the least from my predecessor, S. Gopal. There are also fine works on his various policies, be it non-alignment, or planning, or federalism. But I feel there is place for an exposition of his ideas, as distinct from specific policies and action. Ideas attract me.

I have kicked off with the Nehru Memorial Lecture this year, which is in fact a text of some 30,000 words, on the subject “The spiritual in Nehru’s secular imagination.”

The interviewer is a historian and Tamil writer.