‘Mortuary Tales,’ takes a look at everyone’s secret fears

With ‘Mortuary Tales’, first-time author Kashif Mashaikh has readers looking at scenarios they would dread to find themselves in

Not all writers are born that way, some get there by dint of hard work and a constant honing of their craft. Kashif Mashaikh, whose book, Mortuary Tales (Westland) was launched recently, says he falls in the latter category.

A computer science graduate who was working with an e-learning start up in Mumbai, 38-year-old Kashif was always passionate about creative writing. “I began taking writing seriously in 2013-14, but during those initial years I couldn’t get anything published,” he says,

“I think rejection is an integral part of the entire writing experience. I would send my short stories to publishers and magazines to no avail. It made me realise my writing lacked a certain craft — just because one has the knowledge and language, it needn’t translate into a good story on paper.

In 2018, Kashif made the acquaintance of S. Hussain Zaidi, a former investigative journalist and author of Black Friday. Their association began when Kashif sent Hussain a manuscript. “Though Hussain rejected it, he said if I came up with something better suited for Indian audiences, they’d give it a try.”

Kashif began freelancing at Hussain’s publishing house, assisting with research and editing. Hussain certainly put him through the hoops. “I had to prove I was worthy of the chance he was giving me. He also gave me the opportunity to assist on two books — Behind Bars in Byculla by Jigna Vora and his novel, Class of 83. He saw me putting in the hours and completing the tasks he had assigned me. It was only after he approved of my work, that we began working on Mortuary Tales, in 2019.”

The fear of dying is universal; a fear of the unknown is a close second. Mortuary Tales sees a young, unnamed apprentice learning on the job. The senior mortician takes him under his wing and couches life lessons in a narrative vein similar to the Arabian Nights and the Vikram-Betaal tales.

“Storytelling is intrinsic to human nature; it is like fodder for the soul. People have been telling each other stories down the ages and that is where I got the idea for Mortuary Tales. The senior mortician addresses the apprentice’s doubts in a seemingly roundabout manner — it was a conscious decision to leave some things to the reader’s intelligence.”

With a good initial response to his first book, Kashif says he is working on his next, a full-length novel.