Manager Pandey: A true public intellectual

Professor Manager Pandey, one of the most significant Marxist literary critics in Hindi, breathed his last on Sunday, after ailing for a long time. He was 81.

What distinguished him from his peers was his firm conviction that criticism of literature per se has to be criticism of the society that has produced it. In the true tradition of Karl Marx, he critiqued society while writing about the literary works of past and present writers.

Besides the late Namwar Singh, he was perhaps the only academic and critic who was so deeply interested in various disciplines of social sciences. His writings on the Sociology of Literature are a case in point in this regard. He wrote a series of articles in the 1970s and 1980s in Aalochana, a highly reputed journal devoted to literary criticism, to introduce the Hindi literary world to structuralism and other influential intellectual theories of those times.

This quest took him to make a deep and serious study of how literature could be understood and analysed from a sociological as well as a historical perspective. This resulted in the writing of his influential books Sahitya aur Samajshastreeya Drishti’ (Literature and Sociological Approach) and Sahitya aur Itihas Drishti (Literature and Historical Approach).

Born on September 23, 1941, in the village of Lohati in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, Prof. Pandey received his early education in his village and joined Banaras Hindu University where he did his Masters and Doctorate in Hindi.

His pro-people perspective and progressive ideas were reflected in his books on medieval Bhakti poet Surdas and a study of a Hindi novel titled Upanyas aur Loktantra (Novel and Democracy), perhaps the only study of its kind.

His other books too made his socio-political position amply clear. A cursory glance at their titles – Aalochana ki Samajikta (The Social Nature of Criticism), Aalochana mein Sahmati-Asahmati (Consent and Dissent in Criticism), Bharatiya Samaj mein Pratirodh ki Parampara (Tradition of Resistance in Indian Society), to cite a few – is enough to tell us of his ideological-political coordinates. Little wonder that he did not remain an armchair intellectual but made necessary literary and cultural interventions at the appropriate junctures.

He was closely associated with Jan Sanskriti Manch, a cultural-literary organisation with leanings towards the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), also known as Vinod Mishra group, in various capacities and was elected its president.

He continued to articulate his firm belief in a democratic and secular polity and envisaged an India that would embrace everybody irrespective of caste, creed, language or region. He was truly a people’s intellectual. Perhaps, this was the reason behind his close relationship with Nagarjun, the people’s poet and his encouragement to his students to work on the poet’s life and work.

I had the good fortune of becoming first his much younger friend in 1975 and later his student. He was a first-rate teacher whose lectures were laced with erudition, the prowess of analysis, humour, and wit. He was also a superb intellectual guide to his students and generously imparted knowledge to them.

At the Centre of Indian Languages, Jawaharlal Nehru University, he, along with Namwar Singh and Kedarnath Singh formed the Trinity. Alas, with his passing away, the last member of the revered Trinity is gone.

