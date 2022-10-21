The Booker Prize winning American writer has a new short story collection out called ‘Liberation Day’

Five years, a pandemic and a presidency later, Lincoln in the Bardo (for which he won the Booker Prize in 2017) remains George Saunders’ sole novel to date. Despite his first foray into long-form fiction being validated by one of the highest accolades of the literary world, the Pastoralia author chose to make his long-awaited return to fiction this year with another anthology of short stories, Liberation Day. “For me, short stories allow for a multiplicity of views,” he says over a Zoom call. “There are a lot of different stances within the book, and that feels truthful to the moment. Here in the States we can’t even agree on what is true any more, so that sort of kaleidoscopic effect needs to be represented.”

Liberation Day is arguably Saunders’ most overtly political work of fiction to date. “In the United States, politics is very front-of-mind for everybody, mainly because it is becoming catastrophic,” adds Saunders, “There are forces that have been loosened that I didn’t really think were present in our country. My approach is very intuitive, but if I am trying to make a real person on the page, then anything that is happening in the world will find a way into the story.”

Saunders hopes that in times like these, fiction might become a tool that motivates readers to be bold, and act with purpose in the world. In the political chaos of the day, fiction is like a horn, blaring to alert pedestrians that they are in the path of a runaway truck. “The correct response is not nuance or ambiguity, but to jump out of the way,” he insists.

