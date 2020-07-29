A new recognition for Telugu writers

Late writer Indraganti Srikanth Sharma and (right) poet Sikhamani

Late writer Indraganti Srikanth Sharma’s family institutes an annual award for Telugu literature, and poet Sikhamani is the first recipient

To coincide with one year of the passing away of noted Telugu writer Indraganti Srikanth Sharma, his family has instituted the ‘Indraganti Srikanth Sharma Sahiti Puraskaram’ to honour those who have contributed immensely towards Telugu literature. Writer and film director Indraganti Mohana Krishna announced this on Tuesday and revealed that the first recipient of this recognition is poet Sikhamani.

The statement read, “Commemorating the first death anniversary of my father Indraganti Srikanth Sharma, we have decided to institute an annual award in his name for outstanding literary achievement. The award for 2020 will be presented to noted Telugu poet Sikhamani for his extraordinary contribution to Telugu poetry.”

The award will constitute a memento and cash of ₹25,000, and will be presented at a function to be held at a later date, after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee for the annual award consists of well known writer Seela Subhadra Devi, Srikanth Sharma’s daughter Kiranmayee Indraganti and son Mohana Krishna Indraganti.

Recently, the late writer’s wife Indraganti Janakibala unveiled her new book, a short biography of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha, titled Nayika.