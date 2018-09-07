Krishna, the liberator

On Monday, Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated all over the country. Unlike Rama who is worshipped with veneration, Krishna is worshipped with great love, as in his philosophical form he is the cosmic lover. If there is a god who has captured the imagination of people the most, it is the lovable Krishna who inspires love instead of awe. Born in the prison of a ruthless despot, who happened to be his maternal uncle, Krishna’s life is a long saga of fighting in the interest of common man and winning despite heavy odds. He rose from a nondescript village in Gokul, took out the fangs of a criminal Kaliya who was harassing the common people, challenged the all-powerful god Indra and made him to bite dust, protected the people of Braj, liberated his Yadava clan and the kingdom of Mathura from the oppressive rule of his uncle Kamsa by slaying him, and established a new capital at Dwarka where his clan could stay well protected. In today’s India, who can be more inspiring than him?

Among the pantheon of Hindu gods, Krishna is perhaps alone in embodying mutually contradictory personalities and the tradition, therefore, accords him the status of a perfect incarnation of God who was born with all the sixteen attributes (kala) and was thus complete in every way. It may be mentioned there that tradition accords only twelve kalas to Rama. As we know Krishna today, he was an adorable child who kept everybody happy and charmed the gopis of Braj as a youthful lover, a great fighter of justice for the oppressed, a great statesman whose advice was instrumental in the victory of the Pandavas over their Kaurava cousins, and a great yogi (Mahayogin) who did his duty without worldly attachment.

While most people would associate him with the Mahabharat, Krishna finds mention in Rigveda and Chhandogya Upanishada as Krishna Angirasa and Krishna Devaki-putra respectively. However, as Sanskritist Sushil Kumar De points out, the Puranic tradition does not at all support the identity of the Vedic Krishna and the Krishna of the epic Mahabharata. Yet, one cannot entirely ignore the link as Chhandogya Upanishada mentions Krishna as Devaki-putra, a description that would tally with that of the Mahabharat. When the Bhagavata cult emerged, Krishna became a prominent deity and along the way, the Abhirs (modern-day Ahirs, called Yadavs) adopted him as their cult deity and merged their folklore with the Krishna legend, thus giving us the wholesome image that is in popular imagination today.

In the Mahabharat war, Krishna tries to devise various stratagems in order to help Pandavas win the war. It was at his instance that Yudhishthir spoke the half-truth about the death of Ashvatthama and thus got his guru Drona killed. It was he who by some magical trick made people feel that the sun had set in the area where Arjun was pursuing Jayadrath. As Arjuna had vowed to kill Jayadrath before sunset or to immolate himself, Jayadrath came out in the open, only to be killed by Arjuna because sun started shining again at that very moment. The epic is full of such instances of Krishna’s cleverness that was dubbed as “trickery” by his detractors.

Gandhian position

When Bankim Chandra Chatterjee supported Krishna’s conduct in his Krishnacharita, a youthful and idealistic Rabindranath Tagore wrote in criticism: “Falsehood can never be true under any circumstances — even if the respected Bankim babu or Shrikrishna himself says it can be”, thus anticipating the Gandhian position on the question of ends versus means. For centuries, this question has been tormenting practitioners of realpolitik – if ends justify means.

Later, the Krishna legend was interpreted in accordance with the ideals and values of the anti-colonial freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi and K.M. Munshi, a prominent Congress leader from Gujarat and also a major Gujarati littérateur, wrote a seven-volume series of novels titled Krishnavatara, laying emphasis on Krishna’s role as a fighter against oppression and as a unifier of people. Famous Marathi writer Shivaji Sawant, whose novel on the character of Karna was hugely popular, also wrote a novel titled Yugandhar on Krishna and interpreted his life in the present context.

Inspiring poets

Cover of “Bansi Ki Dhun”

Krishna has inspired poets over millennia and Jayadeva’s Gita Govinda has become most famous in Sanskrit literature. Surdas and his other contemporary poets who were initiated into Vallabhacharya’s Pushtimarga wrote about various facets of Krishna’s life and enriched the Braj bhasha literature with their poetic works. Many Muslim poets, the most notable among them being Raskhan, wrote devotional poetry to celebrate the Krishna legend and to rejoice in his bhakti. Abdur Rahim Khan-e-Khana, who is known in Hindi literature simply as Rahim, wrote many Barwais, Dohas and Sorthas in praise of Krishna. For example, this couplet is worth reading.

Jihi Rahim man aapno keenho chandra chakor

Nisi baasar laago rahai Krishna chandra kee or

(The way chakor always looks at the moon, similarly my face is always towards Krishna’s face that is as beautiful as the moon is.)

Later, Nazir Akbarabadi picked up the baton and penned verses in celebration of Janmashtami and the legend of Krishna. In modern times, it was Maulana Hasrat Mohani who kept this flame lit.

He was a freedom fighter who on one hand wrote lilting romantic songs like “Chupke-chupke raat-din aansoo bahaana yaad hai” and on the other gave us the immortal slogan of “Inquilab Zindabad”. He would go to Mathura and Gokul every year and wrote many a poem to pay his respects to the city and to its most famous son Krishna.

