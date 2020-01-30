Entrepreneurs are “trial and error” people, says Krishna Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Green Pepper, a Kochi-based boutique strategic consulting firm. “Less than 1% makes it big in the entrepreneurship game. Some quit, some thrive, some stay, some drag,” says Krishna, who has published his first book, Between Genes and Memes — Life Beyond Hunts, Harvests and Hashtags.

The book, which is philosophical in treatment, has been largely drawn from Krishna’s experience as a consulting entrepreneur and his many interactions with CEOs, leaders, investors, and risk-takers. “What I learnt from these people is that essentially, it is the life philosophy that holds them higher than their business acumen.”

An avid blogger, Krishna says most of the material for the book has come from his blogs.

Edited excerpts from an interview

Why a book on philosophy?

Philosophy is all about wisdom derived through critical thinking, which drives our decisions, habits, and results. This book is a laboratory of such thought experiments and a DJ mix of philosophical perspectives from deep conversations and experiences with leaders.

Many would say philosophers over centuries were mostly financially unsuccessful and lived miserable lives. That perception makes it an unattractive thing. Philosophy is not for losers, it is for all.

So, the book is for anyone trying to maintain their space in this world?

We are shifting from teamwork to specialist jobs; full-time jobs to the gig economy; company branding to personal branding. Never before in history, as individuals, have we faced so much pressure.

We have now moved from thinking about mere survival to the richer meaning of existence. This book is for everyone who wishes to see life differently — entrepreneurship, leadership, education, internet, meditation and more.

Did you follow any particular writing routine?

I write in the form of tweets whenever an idea strikes. Then it becomes a blog. Creating a book out of my blogs was a challenge. It took a lot of time to create a coherent flow.

Writing, to me, is unadulterated self-expression. The emotions are real. My writing routine generally involves a long walk and coming back with an idea to write. Even in the midst of chaos, I write. They are small islands of meditative moments I get during the day.

Who are your influences?

Modern science has changed the way we look at philosophy. We are equipped with better answers and solutions to the existential questions. Thinkers like Yuval Noah Harari, Steven Pinker, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Naval Ravikant, Jordan Peterson and James Clear — have influenced me heavily.

I’ve been reading philosophers like Plato, Marcus Aurelius, Immanuel Kant, Albert Camus, Friedrich Nietzsche and many more. I find Alain de Botton’s ‘School of Life’ videos enriching.

Critical thinkers look at the world to offer better solutions. The proceeds of the book will be used to create free educational content on critical thinking.

What are you working on now?

The next book is coming in 2020. It will be another version of this book, but deeper. If you write 100 words a day, in 7 months, you have material for a 200-page book. The next 3 months are for refining and brutal editing. That is the formula.

Published by Recto and Verso, the book will be launched in Amazon, Flipkart, Storytel by February 10. An audiobook is also on the anvil.