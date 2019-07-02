A galaata of books

“Literature is memories and Coimbatore is in our memories. So we decided to host the festival here.” Storyteller Vikram Sridhar is talking about the Kovai Bookalatta, brought to the city by Bangalore-based Atta Galatta. “Subodh Shankar, founder of Atta Galatta, has roots here; his family hails from Coimbatore. As a child, I would come to this city every other month accompanying my brother for his tennis matches.”

Vikram Sridhar

The idea for a children’s literature festival came from Vikram, who is curating the programme. “It’s a city we all identify with and a place with a strong foundation in education. So we thought we should explore it.” He took the concept to Subodh’s wife Lakshmi who describes the festival as one “of emotional bonds with books” for both adults and children and an effort to “expand and nourish, children’s consciousness.” Lakshmi discussed it with her husband’s family and hit upon the venue: The Suburban High School, Ram Nagar. “It’s a heritage school, over 100 years old,” Vikram sounds awed.

Shinie Antony (centre) along with Atta Galata co-founders Subodh Sankar and Lakshmi Subodh

The idea was green-lighted in January and then began the planning and organisation, which Shinie Antony, Festival Director, describes as “way more challenging than any other.” Children, she says “are intellectually hungrier and frighteningly well-read. Kovai Bookalatta has been an eye-opener in terms of programming; there’s more excitement in the planning, more fun.” Vikram also points out that they wanted this over before the lit fest season begins towards the end of the year.

Paro Anand

With authors like Paro Anand, Andaleeb Wajeed, Janaki Sabesh, and Ameen Haque, the team behind the popular Amar Chitra Katha, musicians like Leon James and Archana Chander, Bharatanatyam dancer Poornima and theatre person Aruna Ganesh Ram, the programme offers a mixed bag of writing, storytelling, performances and workshops. “Any festival for children must have more than one medium,” Vikram exclaims. “Storytelling, books, dance, music, games... these are the multiple pillars around which the event is structured. Not to forget age groups. You’ll be sure to hear about it if you leave one lot out.”

More about Kovai Bookalatta What: Authors, storytellers, musicians and performers come together for a festival dedicated to children, literature and books. Open to all. No entry fee.

When: July 7, from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm

Where: The Suburban High School, Sathyamurthy Road, Ram Nagar

Contact: 9945799224 (Vikram Sridhar) for more details

So the team looked at the different genres and created a programme in which “there is something for each age group every hour. There is a cultural space for anyone who would prefer to watch a performance. We also have schools performing. So we have around four sessions running parallel to each other,” he finishes.

The other reason for holding the festival comes from Subodh. “Children today need to read more than they ever have...their curriculum can take them only that far in today’s competitive world. Exposure to a world of imagination through reading will give them the creative edge to be more competitive in everything they do.”