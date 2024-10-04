The Song of Six Realms (Bloomsbury), Judy I Lin’s third book following the Book of Tea duology (A Magic Steeped in Poison and A Venom Dark and Sweet), was born of her interest in Xianxia drama. “The Chinese drama form involves Taoist and Buddhist beliefs,” says the Taiwanese-born author over a video call from her home in Grand Praire, Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wanted to write my variation on that, drawing inspiration from myths that I heard growing up featuring immortals, demons, ghosts, and gods who interfere in the lives of mortals.”

The novel, telling the story of a young, talented musician, Xue, also has echoes of Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca. “That came later. I was always drawn to Rebecca and how the narrator of the story doesn’t even have a name! She’s just a young, naive girl, who encounters a mysterious, older man who sweeps her off her feet. When she goes to his sprawling estate, she realizes he’s hiding a secret. I was interested in telling a version of that story.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Not a retelling

Drawn to stories about women coming into their power, Judy says she did not want to retell Rebecca. “I wanted to give it a fantasy twist. People familiar with Rebecca will see similarities in how the story develops. I take the story in a slightly different direction with the incorporation of myths. It was fun playing around with that inspiration and pulling out what originally drew me to the classic.”

Title deed

The title, Judy says comes from the fact that music is a major part of the story. “My editor actually helps me with my titles, because I’m very bad at it (laughs). My main character, Xue, is a musician and the music develops into her magic.”

Sija Hong has done the delicately delicious cover design. “I’ve been lucky to have her do the covers of my books. She creates these vibrant, rainbow-hued covers from the ideas I send her for images, inspirations, elements and themes from the book.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the plate

Just like in The Book of Tea duology, descriptions of food are an important part of The Song of Six Realms. “I enjoy writing about food. It’s a big part of my culture. When we Taiwanese greet someone, we don’t say ‘hello, how are you?’, We say ‘have you eaten yet?’ Food is a way of showing love. It was important to write that into the story and the world building.”

One of the first things Judy does when she visits a place is look up places to eat. “My personal interest in food and the influence from my cultural background has made it a lot of fun to write about different dishes and teas.”

Chapter and verse

For the world building of The Song of Six Realms, Judy says she focussed on the Tang Dynasty. “I knew music and poetry were going to be an important part of the story. In Imperial Chinese history, the Tang Dynasty is a golden age of poetry. A lot of classic poems originated from that era. I researched Tang Dynasty fashion, food, how they lived and their famous cities.” Since her novels are not historical fantasy, Judy says she draws inspiration from different time periods.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fan of Chinese historical period dramas, Judy says, “They wear elegant, flowing clothes. Chinese fashion is beautiful and I was interested in exploring it. Whenever I watch a drama, I am interested in what they eat and wear, and the architecture of the buildings they are in. So you will see those three elements come up a lot in my books.”

Story time

Interludes are used in The Song of Six Realms to make the world feel immersive for the reader, says Judy. “I didn’t want my main character to have the world explained to her, so I tried to show them through these little stories. It is the fun part of writing.” On the other hand, Judy does not wish to bog the narrative with details. “I have to strike a balance between creating a world that draws the reader in, without making it boring with details. There is always a push and pull I feel when I’m writing.”

Xue is a master of the qin, a prominent instrument in Chinese history, says Judy. “Nobility played it; you see it in many Chinese dramas. A beautiful and simple instrument, a qin has seven or eight strings. There are few variations but the qin is capable of beautiful and emotional music.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One and done

The story of Xue is complete in The Song of Six Realms, says Judy. “I might have the opportunity to write more in the world of the Six Realms, but it won’t be Xue’s story.”

The Book of Tea Judy says, needed to be two books. “I was lucky I could write it as I envisioned it. As far as The Song of Six Realms goes, I could have added details and made it longer but I didn’t want to stretch the story.”

The Book of Tea duology were YA quest novels, The Song of Six Realms is a romance and Rick Riordan Presents: The Dark Becomes Her, coming out in October, is horror. “I have fun writing both fantasy and horror. They have commonalities, as both are speculative fiction. My fantasies are inspired by history, whereas my horror is set in contemporary times. It is fun to be able to write in these different worlds and periods.”

Without a preference for one or the other, Judy says, “it depends on the story I want to tell at that particular time and what period and setting is the best to tell that story.”

Shiver me timbers

The Dark Becomes Her, Judy says, is the story of a Taiwanese-Canadian girl who realises her sister is slowly becoming possessed by a demon. “It is set in Vancouver, Canada’s Chinatown. I wanted to write a story that featured Taiwanese temple traditions. There are temples everywhere in Taiwan; they are an important part of Taiwanese life.”

The supernatural, Judy says is also a key part of Taiwanese life. “We have the ghost month every summer, where it is believed that ghosts return to the world of the living to visit their family and the people they left behind. I wanted to bring some of that into the book and because I live in Canada, it was fun to imagine some of those beliefs and how they would blend into Canadian life.

Growing up reading fantasy novels, Judy says one of her early memories was of reading Canadian author, O.R. Melling. “She writes about Irish mythology. I read her books over and over again and why I got into fantasy in the first place. For more modern influences, I’m a huge fan of Sabaa Tahir. She writes gorgeously plotted fantasy books.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.