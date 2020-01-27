JLF in your ear with Jaipur Bytes

The Jaipur Literature Festival’s 2020 edition ends today. Bringing Indian and international literary and thought-provoking voices together, the fest has over the last decade established itself as a place for ideas and discussions, with more than of popular, crowd-drawing headliners. An archive of their panel discussions therefore, is a good way to look back on the various thoughts exchanged here, and go back to them, as we go back to books and published interviews.

While one place for this is the fest’s YouTube channel – it also show sessions live – over the last year, JLF’s collaboration with a podcaster called Lakshya Datta has resulted in the sessions also being archived in audio in an “official JLF podcast” called Jaipur Bytes.

With JLF now expanding its brand to run literary festivals in Australia, Ireland, Qatar, the United States, and Canada, the podcast is a year-long series. The episodes are a mix of edited live recordings from the sessions and exclusive one-on-one interviews that Datta, who was a finance professional not too long ago, conducts.

Jaipur Bytes is one of three shows that Datta oversees with his six-year-old digital storytelling company Launchora. The other two shows are Vision Nari, which narrates inspiring stories of “visionary Indian women”, and Storytalking with Lakshya, in which Datta talks about the process of storytelling.

The company, which started off as a creative writing community (not very different from the early days of Tumblr, creative writing sites like NaNoWriMo Camp, or various spaces on Reddit) currently has an average demographic of “70% under the age of 25, of which 60-65% is female and mostly about 16 years old”. In 2020, Datta aims to expand its scope and “go all in on podcasting”.

In this interview, he talks about why JLF works as a podcast, and how he curates the show.

Edited excerpts.

Why is it relevant to have JLF sessions accessible to digital audiences also via podcast?

People still play videos [on YouTube] from the festival from four years ago, but there’s usually a drop off from the first two minutes. Streaming a video isn’t always possible, say during commute. But a podcast is distraction free, and it costs less in terms of data. Audio is more convenient.

The episodes are free to access, too. How’s this working in terms of viability for Launchora?

Firstly, because I’m a writer, I'm a fan of literature. The cost is really my time and I see the value of investing in these ideas. But it’s amazing that we also just got sponsors for some of our episodes – for instance, the Bank of Baroda has just come on board for an epsiode.

How do you which sessions make it onJaipur Bytes, and how do you choose the interviewees for your exclusives?

Mostly, [for exclusives] we just define it with: Who is going to retweet this episode? If it’s a Shashi Tharoor session, I’ll include it – he’s just that popular. Because currently, across all platforms we have maybe 1,000 or 1,500 followers. And by that I mean people who actually press “follow”. And sometimes, episodes with people like Nilesh Mishra, for example just spike. He’s really well known in the audio circles, and even though his episode is from last January, it still gets about 50 listens a week. (These numbers are for those who stay listening for more than 30 seconds). For live sessions, we go for ideas that will be unique and timeless. The idea is that if you find this episode three months later, the conversation should be valid, you should be able to learn something new from it.

Jaipur Bytes is available on all major audio streaming platforms