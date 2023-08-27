Jayanta Mahapatra, one of India’s best known English poets, passes away

August 27, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Padma Shri Jayanta Mahapatra, one of India’s best known English poets, passed away in the State-run SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack on August 27.

Mahapatra, who was 95, was admitted in Intensive Care Unit of SCB Medical College Hospital for ill-health for several days. “He was admitted in hospital due to pneumonia and kidney ailment on August 4. He had recovered from first cardiac arrest. The Sunday’s heart stroke proved fatal,” said Jayanta Panda, the physician who was overseeing his treatment.

Also read | Layered with meaning: Jayanta Mahapatra’s poetry unfolds into the landscape of Indian writing

The legendary Indian poet has left an imprint in the Indian English poetry by his writings over 50 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief and sorrow over passing away of renowned poet. Mr. Patnaik said the poet was a genius writer in both English and Odia literature.

“The poet had successfully elevated the reach of Odia literature to a wider circle. His intellect and knowledge was a guiding spirit for many youngsters to write in English literature. His mellifluous words will continue to weave their magic reminding us of the power of human expression. The vivid imagery of his writings about daily life, particularly drawn from Cuttack, will always remain a rich encapsulation of Odia life” said Odisha CM. According to State government, the late poet would be cremated with full State honours on Monday.

Mahapatra, a physics teacher, fell in love for English poetry in his late thirties. After publishing of first collection ‘Swayamvara and Other Poems’ in 1971, he had never looked back. His poetries ‘Close the Sky Ten by Ten’ catapulted him to top league of writers.

Also read | Eminent poet Jayanta Mahapatra on how the lightness of being comes to him, very suddenly, in a poem or two

He was conferred ‘Sahitya Akademi Award’ for his poem Relationship in 1981, a rare recognition for Indian English writer. He was awarded with Padma Shri in 2015. He, however, offered to return the away protesting rising level of intolerance in the country. Mahapatra received coveted recognition in India and abroad for his brilliant writing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT