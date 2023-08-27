HamberMenu
Jayanta Mahapatra, one of India’s best known English poets, passes away

Mahapatra was conferred the ‘Sahitya Akademi Award’ in 1981, first for an English writer

August 27, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
 Padma Shri Jayanta Mahapatra. File.

Padma Shri Jayanta Mahapatra, one of India’s best known English poets, passed away in the State-run SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack on August 27.

Mahapatra, who was 95, was admitted in Intensive Care Unit of SCB Medical College Hospital for ill-health for several days.  “He was admitted in hospital due to pneumonia and kidney ailment on August 4. He had recovered from first cardiac arrest. The Sunday’s heart stroke proved fatal,” said Jayanta Panda, the physician who was overseeing his treatment.

Also read | Layered with meaning: Jayanta Mahapatra’s poetry unfolds into the landscape of Indian writing

The legendary Indian poet has left an imprint in the Indian English poetry by his writings over 50 years.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief and sorrow over passing away of renowned poet. Mr. Patnaik said the poet was a genius writer in both English and Odia literature.

“The poet had successfully elevated the reach of Odia literature to a wider circle. His intellect and knowledge was a guiding spirit for many youngsters to write in English literature. His mellifluous words will continue to weave their magic reminding us of the power of human expression. The vivid imagery of his writings about daily life, particularly drawn from Cuttack, will always remain a rich encapsulation of Odia life” said Odisha CM. According to State government, the late poet would be cremated with full State honours on Monday.

What Gandhi means to me 

Mahapatra, a physics teacher, fell in love for English poetry in his late thirties. After publishing of first collection ‘Swayamvara and Other Poems’ in 1971, he had never looked back. His poetries ‘Close the Sky Ten by Ten’ catapulted him to top league of writers.

Also read | Eminent poet Jayanta Mahapatra on how the lightness of being comes to him, very suddenly, in a poem or two

He was conferred ‘Sahitya Akademi Award’ for his poem Relationship in 1981, a rare recognition for Indian English writer. He was awarded with Padma Shri in 2015. He, however, offered to return the away protesting rising level of intolerance in the country. Mahapatra received coveted recognition in India and abroad for his brilliant writing.

