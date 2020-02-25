Revisiting mythology with a twist

Keeping with the trend of releasing promo videos prior to a book launch, author Jatin Gupta released a video of his book Kali Yuga: The Ascension (Rupa Publications, ₹295). The animated promos with captivating background music were with a purpose. “I wanted to introduce the characters of my book and create a familiarity with readers. When I started to write the book, I had 27 strong characters divided into five clans. The videos are nothing less than what you see for a motion picture and all of it is to amp up the hormone levels of the readers,” says Jatin Gupta.

The author who started writing the book in 2014 says he was way too kicked when his wife compared the baseline of his story for the novel with Lord of the Rings and War Lord. “It wasn’t my intention but the unintentional familiarity with a context to Indian mythology got me thinking,” he adds.

First fiction

Jatin Gupta is the head of business operations at a gaming company. He’s a management professional with over 15 years of work experience in consumer products, consulting, financial services and the gaming industry. After having handled various leading positions with organisations like Deloitte and Invesco, he wrote a few self-help books. A traveller at heart, Jatin, also likes to indulge in the world of biographies and fiction often. “This book happens to be my first in the fiction genre,” says Jatin.

As a reader he says he loves moody narration and has a special liking to reaching out for books on Indian mythology. “The discussions of Phantom and Armageddon apart, Hindu mythology also has a take on how the world will end. My book chronicles the path of the process,” he adds.

Jatin claims, his book will be an enthralling tale of many centuries ago, set in the mythical land of Shivpuri in the Himalayas. Kali Yuga: The Ascension sets out to answer this question.

“Guru Parshuram, guide and leader of the five outcast clans of the Rudra Sena — Him Manavs, Bhuals, Aghoras, Nand Garajnas and Agneyas — prepares for the prophesied reincarnation of Lord Anjaneya in one of the clans. What follows is a roller coaster ride that takes readers deep into a mystical, magical world of honour, valour, bravery and self-sacrifice, as the timeless clash of good and evil unfolds,” he explains.

Is the book relevant to a generation that is hooked onto PUBG and constantly debating the situation we are living in on social media?

“This book is meant for anyone in the age group of 14 to to 34 years. For this age group it will be like visiting a fantasy world. For those in the age group of 34 to 54 years this book will make them revisit Indian mythology without questioning their belief,” adds Jatin who feels that his book will be “fantastic on screen”.