Janet Malcolm and her art of the interview

Janet Malcolm pulled no punches as an interviewer and a book published this summer underlines those skills

In her 1990 book, The Journalist and the Murderer , Janet Malcolm had addressed the ethics of journalism and of what it can take to keep the trust of one’s subject. | Photo Credit: Illustration: R. Rajesh

Janet Malcolm pulled no punches as an interviewer and a book published this summer underlines those skills

If you happen to be an avid reader of interviews with beloved writers, volumes of collected interviews with them occupy a special corner on the bookshelf. Writers vary in how they choose to explain (or not) their literary journey, inspirations, preoccupations, etc., and this may or may not enhance an understanding of their books — often their thoughts are too scattered, many are protective of their privacy, and sometimes their participation is compelled by the demand of their publishers, giving some interviews a rehearsed feel. Reading a collection of interviews given across time, therefore, brings a more holistic engagement with the writer.

It also makes you realise how much interviewers need to bring to the conversation to make their interaction meaningful. In his introduction to Gabriel Garcia Marquez: The Last Interview and Other Conversations (an ongoing series of slim books published by Melville House), journalist David Streitfeld recounts a favourite tale of the great man. A Spanish journalist had sought an interview, and Garcia Marquez told her she could accompany him and his wife around Barcelona shopping and having lunch. And off they all went. Later the journalist reminded him about the interview, writes Streitfeld, “never realizing he had already given it to her”. Helpfully, Garcia Marquez told her to get another job, she didn’t have what it took in journalism.

Keeping the trust

Janet Malcolm: The Last Interview and Other Conversations (Melville House Publishing, Kindle edition: ₹894) was published this summer, and unsurprisingly brings home the point about the skills of the interviewer being vital. Malcolm passed away in 2021 at the age of 86 and over her career wrote books and essays on subjects as varied as crime, photography and secondhand bookstores. Most strikingly, her name came to be associated with the techniques of interviewing.

In her 1990 book, The Journalist and the Murderer, Malcolm had addressed the ethics of journalism and of what it can take to keep the trust of one’s subject. Its opening line is among the most famous and controversial: “Every journalist who is not too stupid or too full of himself to notice what is going on knows that what he does is morally indefensible.”

But she was also caught in a libel case that she had fabricated quotes for a previous book, In the Freud Archives. It brought to the foreground her technique. As Katie Roiphe writes in the introduction, “In her pieces, she famously curated her subject’s speech, piecing together quotes from various interviews and settings so that they would be at their most articulate.”

Or as The New York Times obituary quoted her defence during the trial: “This thing called speech is sloppy, redundant, repetitious, full of uhs and ahs... I needed to present it in logical, rational order so he would sound like a logical, rational person.”

Many of these interviews collected in the current volume, spanning from November 2001 to February 2019, were conducted over email. As Roiphe, who interviewed her for Paris Review in 2011, writes, Malcolm only agreed to be interviewed via email “so she could mull over and write her answers and retain maximal control. She could not really stomach the idea of another journalist wielding a recording device and her helplessly talking into it.” In fact, Roiphe notes, Malcolm tinkered “gently with the phrasing of some of my questions”.

But for her part, when asked by Roiphe about her “journalist’s scrutiny and habit,” in the same Paris Review exchange, Malcolm replied: “I like to use a tape recorder when I interview — mainly to capture the interviewee’s characteristic habits of speech, but also because it allows me to let my mind wander and later recover the interesting things he or she may have said.”

You get the sense that Malcolm would not have shared Garcia Marquez’s admonition to the journalist who failed to realise that going about Barcelona with him and his wife was, in effect, the interview, that she didn’t need to ask. After Malcolm gave the interview to Roiphe, Harper’s Magazine ran an item mentioning a giant mirror in her living room. How had this happened, Malcolm wanted to know. It so happened that the Harper’s writer had merely made it up.

mini.kapoor@thehindu.co.in