In his own voice

Can self be projected as a living hypothesis of all travails, tragedies and triumphs at a time when it is being washed away in reality or paranoia? Is self a big story drawing heavily on the emotional pains of an individual or is it a multitude of stories that goes well beyond self-idolisation and abstinence? Is it composed of stories that an author tells himself and others so that the feeling of affliction and resentfulness can be put aside? These consequential questions form a new narrative of expressing oneself that shrugs off commodified presentation of life in a traditional genre — autobiography.

It is a-much-admired genre of the post-truth period and in Urdu it is set in motion by none other than Javed Akhtar, a living icon of literature and the entertainment world.

Javed Akhtar’s anecdote-filled narrative, Apne Baare Mein (About Myself), maps out a new terrain of creativity that appeared in a journal brought out by Majlis-e-Farrogh-e-Urdu Adab, Doha, Qatar, recently.

Javed Akhtar got the international Urdu Award, Farrogh-e-Adab, and to mark the occasion, the organisation published a special souvenir.

An unsaid promise

Javed Akhtar needs no introduction but people, who have free access to almost all details about him, hardly know him beyond what has been created by the simulacrum.

His memoirs is to make people realise that his name is not just synonymous with success, and he is still nagged by doubts self-fulfilment.

The wound inflicted more than six decades ago is still fresh.

Javed’s mother died when he was just eight years old and an unsaid promise made at that moment subverts all his success.

Javed narrates: “Today, life has become very kind to me in all respects but I still vividly remember a day. It was January 18, 1953, and my wailing aunt took me and my younger brother (who was six-and-a-half years old) to a sprawling room, filled with a number of sobbing ladies and the body of my mother was lying on a cot. Her face was open and my bemoaning maternal grandmother was being consoled by two ladies. My aunt took the two children, Salman and me, to the place and said, ‘Just look at your mother for the last time.’ I turned 8 only yesterday. I am matured enough to understand what death is. I just fixed my gaze on her so that I could recall her face in the years to come. My aunt was saying, ‘Vow before us that you will become something and also give your word that you will excel in life.’ I could not utter a single word. I keep my eyes fixed on her, then a woman covered the face of my mother. It is not that I have achieved nothing in life but I think whatever I did so far, is just one-fourth of my capabilities. It gets on my back continuously.”

It is a new narrative of self-fiction and for Javed to recall the past is nothing but self-inflicted misery. Javed’s self has nothing to do with Joycean and Proustian notion of existence, differences with his illustrious father Jan Nisar Akhtar reminding one of Kafka’s letter to his father.

Penchant for poetry

Javed smothers his inherent penchant for poetry as he does not want to tread the path of his father.

In 1976, Jan Nisar Akhtar dies, and the poet in Javed emerges. His memoirs reveal that the stories we tell about ourselves and the narratives we are told, create a space that lies between birth and death.

Notwithstanding Javed’s propensity for self-exaltation, the story he tells us is not the story above all others; it is one among many.

Javed got the award at a glittering ceremony held in Qatar, which was attended by the eminent scholar Professor Gopi Chand Narang, according to whom Javed has conquered the literary and entertainment world with his wit and sense of humour.

The Doha Award is held in high esteem for its intent on literary merits and according to Mohammad Ateeq, patron of the organisation, it honours two prominent prose writers of Urdu — one each from India and Pakistan — annually. Poetry is usually preferred but Majlis gives equal importance to prose writers and no organisation in the world honours two exponents of a language, which is admired in two countries that are politically hostile to each other