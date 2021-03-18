Imayam: Scaling literary heights

Writer Imayam

18 March 2021 19:58 IST

Winner of the Sahitya Akademi award, Imayam has stuck to his commitment of writing just what he believes in

In the small hours of the night, somewhere in the South Arcot region of Tamil Nadu, an aspiring 20-year-old writer heard Arokkyam’s wail and translated her lament into his debut novel, Koveru Kazhudhaigal (Beasts of Burden, trans. Lakshmi Holmstrom). More than a quarter of a century later, with four novels and over 60 short stories under his belt, Imayam has won the Sahitya Akademi award. That two splendid writers from marginalised backgrounds have received this honour in successive years is heart-warming.

When Koveru Kazhudhaigal was first published in 1994, the sailing was not smooth. The prevailing literary mood lionised experimental writing, metafiction, magic realism and the like. Realism was a bad word. An independent Dalit movement was gaining strength, and this novel struck a discordant note with its realistic depiction of a Christian family that provided laundry and other services for a Dalit ‘colony’, which was in turn exploited by the dominant caste in the ooru. Ergo, the novel was considered a betrayal, exposing the inner contradictions of depressed communities. That it was splendidly produced by an elite, niche publishing house only exacerbated the political incorrectness. When veteran writer Sundara Ramaswamy reviewed it in the first issue of the revived literary review, Kalachuvadu, he declared, “In artistically depicting in an uninhibited manner the full range of meanness created by human divisions, gathering the resulting sorrow and conveying it in writing, there is no Tamil work that equals this novel.” This uncharacteristically unqualified praise was dismissed as an overstatement by many.

Imayam refused to be intimidated. In boldly rejecting the Dalit tag, he spurned the patronising advantages flowing from a guilty literary world. Imayam has kept to his commitment of writing of what he believes in.

Advertising

Advertising

Few literary parallels

Few readers will forget the exhilaration of a first reading of Koveru Kazhudhaigal. Twenty-seven years after reading it, Arokkyam’s lament still rings in my ears. The heart-rending portrayal of her and her family, as their traditional ties disintegrate and undermine an already precarious existence, and her refusal to be cowed down has few literary parallels. The narrative teems with proverbs, ballads, rants and rarely heard idiomatic phrases that brilliantly complement the dialogues written in the regional dialect. The richness, in fact, triggered a fear — was the young writer exhausting all his colours in his first work?

Tamil has had its share of one-book wonders, but Imayam did not join that tribe, consistently producing notable works. In distilling experience into art, he has refused to compromise. With a keen ear to the linguistic richness of the spoken register, he lets characters emerge through conversation. As literary critic Aravindan points out, authorial interventions are rare in Imayam’s writings. In the description of context, in the thoughts that run through the mind of the characters, in the words they speak, the most complex situations take shape in the readers’ minds. Imayam’s reliance on conversation has probably impeded his success in translation despite the attention the best translators have given him.

For a writer who doesn’t wear politics on his sleeve, Imayam’s writings are intensely political. Pethavan (The Begetter, trans. Gita Subramanian), his story of how a caste Hindu father handles his daughter’s decision to elope with her Dalit lover, should rank, along with Perumal Murugan’s Pookkuzhi (The Pyre), as the most disturbing Tamil literary text of the last decade. In anticipating the fate of Divya and Ilavarasan, Pethavan bears tragic testimony to the prophetic nature of great art.

Imayam penetrates the mind of a caste Hindu constable as easily as he does the mind of a stigmatised old washerwoman. In ‘Police’, Seenivasan is forced by circumstance to be the pallbearer of a Dalit corpse. The torment he undergoes and the horror of its implications for his social prestige, which push him to quit his job, are captured brilliantly, laying bare the power of caste consciousness.

‘Aaladi Bus’ (‘The Bus to Aladi’) captures a nail-biting half hour in the life of a village girl who works in a Xerox shop in an adjacent town. Her monthly period has come early, and the desperate Priyanka has somehow managed to leave work an hour before time. As she jostles in the crowd, quarrels with a cantankerous commuter, and manages to find a seat in a jampacked bus, I found myself praying for her to reach home without mishap.

‘Akasathin Utharavu’ is the monologue of a cutpurse. Following a string of failures including being caught and thrashed by the public, he propitiates his tutelary deity situated in the wilderness with liquor and cigarettes in the hope of making a successful outing. Notwithstanding his morally dubious vocation, the logic of his demands and the self-serving arguments with the deity are unassailable.

‘En Katha’, among the most discussed stories of the last few years, is a bold novelette of a young man’s forbidden love and passion for a young widow, the mother of two children. A more insightful depiction of the workings of a patriarchal mind in the face of a self-willed woman can scarcely be imagined.

Among Tamil writers, Imayam is exceptional in having subjected himself to rigorous editing. What it has done to the spontaneity of his writing is for future critics to assess. But Imayam’s literary career cannot be divorced from his unbroken engagement of three decades with S. Ramakrishnan, publisher and editor of Cre-A. With the recent passing away of Ramakrishnan, we need to see what trajectory Imayam’s writing will take in coming years.

I have always wondered why V. Annamalai took on the nom de plume of Imayam. Perhaps it reveals his desire to scale one literary peak after another. If yes, he won’t be disappointed.

The author is a historian and Tamil writer.