I have written as a viewer of theatre: Shanta Gokhale

Her cackling voice draws me into a world of wrinkled memories and joyous reflection. In her 80th year now, Shanta Gokhale shares ideas and experiences with the exuberance of an eight-year-old. The wisdom of her words blends gracefully with her disarming joie-de-vivre, a unique combination that is also a hallmark of her oeuvre as a prolific writer. Her work scours fiction, non-fiction, translation, plays, theatre history, journalistic writing and cultural commentary. “One Foot on the Ground: A Life Told through the Body”, her autobiography, is an engrossing life arc penned with candour, curiosity, humour and heart.

Writing the ‘self’

“It is a story of acceptance all the way,” observes the veteran writer, “one has done all the questioning and answering, and now it is about acceptance.” The narrative is anchored in the body. Each of the 31 chapters reveals an aspect through the corporeal lens, ranging from ‘Lessons in Anatomy’, ‘Breasts, Buttocks and a Lisp’, ‘Dark-skinned in Gothenburg’, to ‘The Body Politic Fractured’, and concluding with ‘Boots for My Bunions’.

Turning to the body as a trope to tie the narrative together emerged as an exciting idea to follow, “Whatever stage my body was going through, it posed a few questions, the answer was always – acceptance. When I was dealing with Glaucoma, I was in fact preparing myself to go blind. I would grope my way about the house with my eyes closed, so that I become familiar with the space and know how to move through it. Well, these are some of the funny and often stupid things you do, that also help you to look ahead and come to terms with the body, the way it is. Once you accept your own body, acceptance of everything follows, the acceptance of what is, and whatever will be.”

Fiction and non-fiction

Compiling one’s memoirs is often tricky terrain. Bringing alive an archive of memories can be gratifying and painful at the same time. “The only part where I had to think a little was what details of my married life I wanted to include and what were to be left out.” For Gokhale, the dilemma was finally resolved by the writing style as it evolved, “Once the tone of the book was set, it didn’t allow too much pain to be expressed. Having lived through pain I had sorted things out by that time, I wasn’t carrying any baggage from the past.”

A polymath writer, Gokhale’s work has embraced both fiction and non-fiction, while balancing a long stint as an arts journalist. Although her interests are varied, she focuses on one work at a time, “Moving from one genre to another calls for a slight change in track,” she reflects. “The internal process differs for each. For instance, if I am working on fiction, I might spend a few hours in the day just reading a novel to get myself into the fictional creative space.”

The dreaded writer’s block has often made its way into her writing process, pausing it for days. “When I was writing “Playwright at the Centre” I came up against a bad case of writer’s block and wasn’t sure how to move ahead. During a conversation with Arun Kolatkar (poet and author), he suggested that I write some drama or fiction and then return to the book. I did have a play running at the back of my mind in those days so I wrote that and shared it with some friends. It actually cleared my block with the book I was writing and “Playwright at the Centre” flowed beautifully after that!” There is a gentle balance between the internal processes of different genres, she believes, “Though they are different, fiction and non-fiction have a way of helping each other out.”

On theatre writing

‘Playwright at the Centre: Marathi Drama from 1843 to the Present’ remains the most comprehensive history of Marathi theatre. The work is massive and lucid, appealing to the academic circles as well as the general enthusiast. “There is quite a bit of academic theatre writing whereas mine has been informative for the scholar but accessible to the layperson,” observes the writer. “I have not addressed the kind of issues that academics address in their writing on theatre. I have written as a viewer of theatre, someone who loves it for its varied forms – aesthetics, variety of themes, theatrical devices, and others.”

Gokhale believes that there are certain issues that are seeded in academia and grow there, and though she is well aware of the Indian theatre scholarship, she jovially remarks, “I really admire the works, but mostly, I don’t read them, I read about them!” Breaking into a bout of hearty laughter, she also shares some profound insights on the gaps in theatre writing today. “I feel there is a huge dearth in documenting theatre.” She has written extensively on the works of theatre artists Veenapani Chawla and Satyadev Dubey. Reminiscing about the process of compiling “The Scenes We Made: An Oral History of Experimental Theatre in Mumbai”, she points out that mostly writings on theatre revolve around anecdotal histories.

“Even a towering theatre figure like Bal Gandharva’s work had not been documented at that time. What exactly made Bal Gandharva the charismatic actor-singer that he was? That kind of documentation of his style and analysis is important for theatre writing and often missing, even today. Theatre groups should have someone to document their process, even rehearsal notes are very precious and have a whole lot of possibilities. Theatre today is quite exciting, theatre writing has to step up!”

Love for languages

A bilingual writer, Gokhale has contributed immensely to both Marathi and English literature. “We were brought up in a bilingual environment. Marathi was home for me, and later English emerged as the language of my natural expression with my education and exposure.” The journey into Marathi literature came up later in her writing trajectory when she wrote her first collection of short stories in Marathi and a host of translations.

“The most important change in Marathi literature happened in 1960-70s when Dalit writing shook up the literary world. It brought in a voice that had been silenced. There was a different texture to the language, a departure from the smooth middle-class Marathi. Both in content and form there was this huge upsurge.” Reflecting on the present scenario of Marathi literature she says, “It has not opened up in a major way to any international influences, it remains promising, but rather insular.”

Through her exploration of languages, literature, theatre, life and self, Gokhale keeps returning to the body as a source and centre. The autobiography gently invites the readers to explore their own relationship with the body as they delve into eight decades of a life immersed in arts, literature and culture.