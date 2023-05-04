How Vibha Batra’s new book tackles classroom bullying and exclusion

May 04, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST

Writer Vibha Batra still remembers the little boy she met while teaching at a creative writing workshop for children. “He described his home as only a flat,” says Batra, who released her latest book, Gobi Goes Viral (Scholastic) on May 4. “I thought that keeping up with the Joneses was something only adults did, but this boy felt inadequate because of the size of his home,” she recalls.

It was this memory that triggered this new book for 8-12-year-olds, a story that explores themes such as classroom bullying, social inequity, ableism and achievement. Like that little boy, Gopi, the protagonist of this new book (illustrated by Shamika Chaves), must deal with feeling not good enough.

“Gopi is this little boy with huge dreams. He wants to be a rap star,” says Batra. Then, his parents — who’ve heard about the Right to Education Act, which requires all private unaided primary schools to reserve 25% free seats for children belonging to disadvantaged groups — move him to a new school in Mumbai, Primrose Academy, and it all changes. “He starts feeling like a fish out of water,” says Batra, adding that his classmates even make fun of his accent. “He becomes very conscious and starts doubting himself,” she says. It is only when Gopi makes friends with the cool Pari that he musters up the courage to perform at the school’s talent show, a decision that changes everything for him.

Through the story of Gopi, Batra raises questions about how effective inclusion attempts are. Do they go beyond mere tokenism and end up offering real advantages? “I started seeing it as a step in the right direction for inclusion,” believes Batra, who was born and grew up in Kolkata. “But are we ensuring the student is integrated into the ecosystem, or are we making them feel more isolated?” she asks.

Gobi Goes Viral is the Chennai-based advertising copywriter’s 23 rd book, the latest entrant to an impressively diverse and long list of publications which include children’s books, travelogues, a poetry anthology, a collection of short stories, chick lit, rom-com, fan fiction, graphic novels, plays and even a translation.

“I think it started with the reading. The writing genes, for which I blame my family, have always been there too,” says Batra, confessing that she can read anything under the sun, even product labels. “I am very, very curious. Back in the day, my nickname was ‘Question Mark.’ I had a question about everything,” she adds, with a laugh.

It also helped that she had a constant source of inspiration: her maternal grandfather, the late Shri Vishnu Kant Shastri, an academic, poet and writer himself. “My grandfather was my biggest influence,” says Batra, who counts Mirza Ghalib, JK Rowling, Nissim Ezekiel, Ruskin Bond and Ogden Nash, among the other writers she loves.

Her foray into advertising copywriting, after a bachelor’s degree in commerce and a master’s degree in communication, both from the University of Madras, was met with trepidation. “I come from a family of academics,” says Batra, adding that they did not know what copywriting entailed. “They tried to counsel me and tell me I should do something more respectable,” she remembers. “Everyone was so shocked.” But Batra paid them no heed, leaving for Mumbai where she worked for a couple of years before moving to Chennai, after her wedding.

Batra published her first book in 2007, a translation of her grandfather’s book on the Ishaavaasya Upanishad into English. “People told me I should start with something easy, but it was my favourite book,” she recalls, adding that once she finally did it, she knew she had to do more. And more she did and continues to do; she is poised to release her 24 th book, the sequel to her 2016 rom-com Glitter and Gloss (Bloomsbury), shortly.

So, how does she balance a day job — which is writing-centred — with churning out so many books? “Well, I am writing constantly in my head, but transferring it (into print) takes time,” she says. “But I just keep at it. Even when I fall off the bandwagon, I get back on it.”

