How Perumal Murugan’s Poonachi became a children’s book

29 August 2020 13:05 IST

Interpreting Perumal Murugan’s fable about a goat as a picture book is yet another successful experiment from illustrator Priya Kuriyan

“It’s never too early to introduce your kids to Perumal Murugan, right?” Priya Kuriyan asks on Instagram. With its themes of social oppression and surveillance, the Tamil writer’s 2018 political novel, Poonachi, is for adults, yes, but the new picture book Kuriyan has illustrated is for all ages. A portion of the novel has been adapted, the part where Poonachi, a young, orphaned goat, wanders into a forest. “These were my favourite scenes in the original,” begins the Bengaluru-based illustrator and comic artist, admitting that it is “a miracle to bring out a book in these times”.

Illustrator Priya Kuriyan

Kuriyan, who is known for lacing her works and Instagram posts with social commentary, says the idea for the picture book came from Murugan’s publisher in Tamil, Kannan. “I was surprised myself, as the original is quite grim, especially the ending,” she says. Red Panda, an imprint of Westland Publications that launched in January this year, zeroed in on what could be used. “it was the perfect structure for a children’s book, with an interlude in a wondrous place,” continues Kuriyan, who borrowed the red and black colour scheme - and the whites of Poonachi’s eyes - from the cover of the original (also designed by her). “I had visually translated a lot of the text, taking details from other parts of the book and adding another layer,” she says. Opting for digital art with linocut effect (she had initially considered the woodcut technique), her illustrations are vivid and refreshing. It’s no wonder that fans have begun requesting prints.

More picture books in the South South India is perhaps the biggest consumer of picture books vis-à-vis other parts of the country, says Red Panda’s publisher, Vidhi Bhargava.

“Unlike the rest of the world, original picture books are of little value to Indian parents, who still bring up their children on done-and-dusted-fairy tales and classic stories like the Panchatantra. Unfortunately, even those parents who understand are in a hurry for their children to graduate to books with more text, and of course, Harry Potter. So where a six- or seven-year-old could still enjoy a funny picture book he is encouraged to move on to chapter books,” she adds.

Visual impact

“This is a great way to get children to read today,” admits the illustrator who has been very productive during the pandemic. Working on Poonachi saw her through the initial weeks of the lockdown, she says, but there are at least three other books to be released. In the last few months, she has done cover designs — M Mukundan’s Delhi: A Soliloquy, “about the lives of Malayali migrants in the capital during one of the most turbulent periods of our country’s history” is one — and editorial illustrations. But it is the glimpses of her sketchbook on Instagram that offers much-needed cheer. Like when she effortlessly conveys the stealth involved in transferring gloopy snot on to unsuspecting people and surfaces. Or her take on the anxiety behind the nasopharyngeal swab test for Covid-19. Or when she employs mahogany seed pods to depict a protest of penguins or turns pumpkin seeds into a hound’s snarl.

From Priya Kurian’s ‘sketchbook’ on Instagram: people on the street in Kerala, dog with pumpkin seed teeth, snot adventures, experimenting with real dirt:

Kuriyan, 39, believes in subtle messaging through the characters she illustrates. For instance, if it is a family she is drawing, the husband and wife will not have the same skin tone. Books today help children understand race, anti-racism and protest. But there must be room for humour too. “As artists for children, what you normalise is important. But never lose out on the fun. You can do a silly book and yet be political,” says Kuriyan. With 55 books at last count (when she won the Big Little Book Award 2019 for the best children’s illustrator), this is sound advice indeed.

Finding other readers But picture books have their niche market. The increased focus on kid lit is also courtesy online book forums like Reading Raccoons, literature festivals and Insta bloggers like Bam Books, says Bhargava.

While Kuriyan has listed Rajiv Eipe, Manjula Padmanabhan and Oliver Jeffers among her favourite illustrators in earlier interviews, a recent addition is “the very young Sri Lankan comic artist, Isuri Dayaratne, whose work is fabulous”.

