New ways to imagine and resist

March 31, 2023 09:02 am | Updated March 30, 2023 05:11 pm IST

How do we imagine our way out of the stranglehold of the caste system? Is Hinduism redeemable and reformable at this point in its existence; or, does a caste-free future require the conscious embrace of alternate faiths? How does globalisation and the free market collude with existing structures of oppression; or, has the presence of a global discourse around caste discrimination caused any noticeable breach in its authority? How can Dalits form alliances with intermediary castes that perpetuate physical violence against them? Will the struggle for caste-annihilation be regional, national, or, global? How do we dismantle caste even as democracy is being dismantled around us?

Four path-breaking books, across different genres, that I read over the course of last month provoked several thoughts, and I implore you to join me in this journey.

Yogesh Maitreya’s Water in A Broken Pot released recently (excerpted here) is a fascinating memoir. Maitreya is well-known for his work as publisher of the radical Panther’s Paw Publication.

In this book, he narrates with utmost tenderness his journey: his father’s travails, the pain of childhood hunger, the abominable cruelty of caste, the influence of cinema, the constant presence of Ambedkar’s thoughts in his life, the price of alienation. It is at once a heartbreaking, life-affirming book written with extreme lyrical beauty, volcanic anger and immense compassion.

Unflinching questions

The next author I read was the academic and rapper Sumeet Samos, whose book Affairs of Caste (2022) was published by Maitreya. Samos writes, “In narrative writings by Dalit authors, they have written about how Dalits have been treated by higher castes but very little do we know about the clandestine networks, codes and values by means of which they [the higher castes] operate in the backstages.” Writing as a young scholar from a Dalit-Christian background, Samos chronicles the anti-caste politics of our time (from JNU-Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association, to Indian Communism) and asks uncomfortable, uncompromising questions.

When Samos unpacks what lies behind the perceived reluctance of “Dalits to move away from active participation in militant actions” — he shows how through the ages Dalits have been penalised for taking part in radical left movements, and how the oppression of the state shatters their very existence. Read alongside Manoj Mitta’s incredible book Caste Pride (2023) that is based on two centuries of legislative and judicial records around caste; we realise how the criminal judicial system has often acted in antipathy against Dalits.

Silence around caste talk

America-based activist Thenmozhi Soundararajan, in her visionary and insightful book The Trauma of Caste (2022), explores the uncomfortable silences around the discussion on caste.

In reflecting on the intellectual space of the university, Samos exquisitely calls the bluff on young urban Indians who claim to have occupied a caste-free universe, their consumerist approach and posturing. This is also echoed when Soundararajan, writing on social conditioning, lays out how caste bigotry is born out of “the accumulation of ancestral practices, cultural traditions, complicity and silence.” Expounding on caste-denialism, she writes: “For most savarnas, it is very easy not to see caste. They avoid reflecting on their privilege. This is not unique to caste-privileged people, of course; all oppressors work in the same way. The shame, the guilt and the horror of what has been done in the service of their privilege make them uncomfortable. They have to block it out. They have to shut down anyone who would bring it forward.”

Delving into the caste supremacy and violence that has been hardwired into Hinduism, Thenmozhi notes, “The Manusmriti is so horrific that it is hard to read it as a religious text without having one’s blood boil at the violence of its prescriptions. It is a clear and unequivocal religious edict for caste slavery, Brahminical patriarchy and dehumanisation.” Soundararajan links the grotesque violence to what “still shows up in the form of ongoing ritual caste violence today”. In her book, she is unsparing, documenting how caste manifests itself across the religious spectrum.

Soundararajan’s practice and pronouncements move beyond her scholarship and activist work on caste abolition through Equality Labs. It is not a piecemeal approach, the landscape of her imagination embraces the world in its entirety. Holding that the “carceral logics of Brahminism reach their zenith with genocide,” she calls the present regime’s efforts to change the citizenship laws as the “world’s largest genocidal project to date.” Realising that this might sound alarmist or far-fetched to some readers, she explains that genocide is a process and urges us to stop pretending as if everything is normal.

Across the work of the four writers featured here, I find the same tone of urgency towards radical transformation and critical intervention. They each probe a different path towards liberation: At the level of the individual, Maitreya describes liberation for a Dalit person as “an act of challenging the casteist conscience of this nation which has hitherto shaped them.” Answering the broader political question around liberation (here, the annihilation of caste oppression), Samos feels anti-caste struggles require to be regionalised, otherwise he contends “it would be difficult to challenge the centralised control of higher castes, both in electoral politics as well as in historical imaginings of who we are.” Soundararajan, writing so eloquently on our collective dehumanisation, implores us to choose love and choose life over genocidal hate.

Mitta tactfully uses the arsenal of legal archives to show that impunity is a facet of the structural violence of caste, which is in turn reflected in the failure of India’s judiciary to deliver. This short introduction to their works does no justice, but given the constraints of word-counts, I want to leave my readers with a curtain-raiser.

Read together, they comprise both collective memory and manifesto. As we observe and celebrate Dalit History Month, these books show us new ways to imagine and resist.

The writer is a poet, novelist and translator.