Explorer of man-woman relationship

Biography is a less evolved literary genre in Hindi and one can count good biographies of writers on one’s finger tips. Amrit Rai’s biography of his father Premchand titled “Qalam Ka Sipahi” (Soldier of Pen) and Vishnu Prabhakar’s biography of the Bengali writer Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyaya titled “Awara Maseeha” (Vagabond Messiah) readily come to mind in this context. Therefore, when Rajkamal Prakashan recently released Jainendra Kumar’s biography under the Raza Pustakmala series, the event was welcomed by lovers of literature.

Titled “Anaasakt Aastik” (Theist without Attachment), the biography has been written by writer-art critic Jyotish Joshi. One hopes that the publication of this biography will revive readers’ interest in the works of Jainendra Kumar who was undoubtedly one of the great Hindi fiction writers. It was he who had sent Premchand a short story written by a young revolutionary prisoner along with a note, saying that since the name of the writer was not known, it could be given as “Agyeya” (unknowable). And, as they say, the rest is history.

Joshi has painstakingly researched into Jainendra’s early life to unearth many relatively unknown or little known facts and facets. Born on January 2, 1905 in a Jain family of Kaudiaganj town in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh, he was called Sakatua (since he was born on Sakat Chaturthi) by neighbours and Anandilal by his father Pyarelal. Later, when he was admitted to a Jain ashram located at Pahadi Dheeraj in Delhi, his mother Rama Devi gave him the name Jainendra. Later, when he began writing articles and short stories, he added Kumar to it and came to be known as Jainendra Kumar to the world at large.

Jainendra’s maternal uncle Bhagwandin and mother Rama Devi were very active in the freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi and young Jainendra too got deeply involved in it. Thus, he came to know Pandit Sunderlal, Asaf Ali, Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Makhanlal Chaturvedi and a large number of top political leaders. He came into contact with some of them in the course of his political work or during his incarceration.

He wanted to marry a child widow but his family did not allow him. This shows that even those who had progressive political views in the early decades of the last century were not able to shed their deep-rooted regressive social attitudes and prejudices. Little wonder that woman came to occupy a centrality in Jainendra’s writing and he explored the man-woman relationship in a typical north Indian family context in a manner that was not seen ever before.

Gorky of Hindi

As Vishnu Khare noted in an article published in the Sahitya Akademi’s journal Samkaleen Bharatiya Sahitya in 1989, women defined the content of Jainendra’s oeuvre.

He portrays his women characters to underline the process of “change-and-recognition” and does not fight shy of dealing with love affairs of married women and challenging the accepted social norms. While Premchand dealt with his women characters with great empathy, he did not try to explore their inner world and the multi-layered complexity of their personalities. Jainendra Kumar had become very close to him and the great writer used to call his younger contemporary “Gorky of Hindi”.

It was a coincidence that Gorky described a true writer as the “sculptor of human soul” and this was exactly the phrase used by the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for Jainendra when he presented the prestigious Bharat Bharati Award to him in 1985.

Besides several collections of short stories, Jainendra Kumar’s first three novels — “Parakh” (1929), “Suneeta” (1934) and “Tyagpatra” (1937) — placed him among the front-ranking fiction writers who had sculpted an entirely new creative language and who wrote with a totally unfamiliar sensibility. “Parakh” was the first “modern” Hindi novel in the true sense of the term. In this and the other two above mentioned novels, he portrayed his characters using a minimalist approach, suggestive symbols and evocative images.

Unconventional morality

As is well known, in the West, introduction of imagism and symbolism played a crucial role in getting poetry rid of romanticism. However, the unconventional morality of Jainendra’s women characters went a long way to make Hindi academia largely tentative towards him in its approach. An entirely barren Premchand versus Jainendra was also sought to be created to give, in the inimitable words of Khare, a U certificate to Premchand and a UA certificate to Jainendra.

Bharatiya Jnanpith has published “Jainendra Rachanavali” in 12 well-produced volumes. Edited by well known critic Nirmala Jain in association with Jainendra Kumar’s son Pradeep Kumar, the first three volumes contain all his novels including “Kalyan”, “Sukhada”, “Vivart”, “Jayavardhan”, “Muktibodh”, “Anamswami” and “Dashark” while the next two volumes offer all his short stories that one can find in ten collections.

The rest of the volumes are devoted to his prose writings that deal with social, political and philosophical issues and also include his essays and memoirs. The Rachanavali makes us aware of the richness of his creative works and the depth of his philosophical reflections.

The writer is a senior literary critic